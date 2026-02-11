Illegal alien coach who allegedly murdered 13-year-old now charged with horrendous sex crimes against 2 other underage boys

An illegal alien from El Salvador who is accused of murdering a 13-year-old boy has been charged with additional horrendous sex crimes against underage victims.

The remains of Oscar "Omar" Hernandez were found last April in Oxnard, which led to an investigation of his coach, 44-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, and ultimately his arrest.

Hernandez got on a train to visit the coach in Lancaster when the teenager went missing and was found dead on a roadside in Oxnard, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Authorities have not released the cause of death for the teen.

Garcia-Aquino was discovered to be in the country illegally and was working as a youth travel soccer coach with the Hurricane Valley Boys Soccer Club. He had no reported criminal history.

An investigation into other possible victims led to the additional charges.

Garcia-Aquino was charged with eight counts of sodomy of a person under 16 and one count of oral copulation of a person under 16, after two more alleged victims were discovered. The allegations are detailed in the amended charging document.

One of the alleged victims had been allowed to stay at the Palmdale residence of Garcia-Aquino in Feb. 2024 after his family had been befriended by the man.

Prosecutors allege that Garcia-Aquino assaulted a 14-year-old victim with the "intent to commit rape, sodomy, oral copulation" in Dec. 2022 at his home in Sylmar.

Garcia-Aquino pleaded not guilty to the charges through an attorney.

Prosecutors also added a special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission or attempted commission of a lewd act with a child.

"13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez was an innocent child who was exploited and killed by this depraved illegal alien who should have never been in this country," reads a statement from the Department of Homeland Security on social media.

Prosecutors have yet to decide if they will pursue the death penalty against Garcia-Aquino.

