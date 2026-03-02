Shannon Bream’s hidden suffering — and what God is teaching her through it

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream may look like the perfect picture of health on the outside, but she’s no stranger to illness and pain.

In a battle that nearly broke her physically, emotionally, and spiritually, Bream tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey about a mysterious nighttime episode that soon became a years-long ordeal that left her desperate for answers — and ultimately relying on faith when medicine seemed to fail.

“Several years ago, I woke up one night with excruciating pain in one eye, and it was bizarre. I’m stumbling around the bathroom looking for eye drops, I try like a compress, a washcloth on it,” Bream tells Stuckey.

“And I thought, what have I done while I’m sleeping? This is so strange. And kind of thought of it as a one-off. And that went on for a while. A few weeks later, a few months into it, I’m now getting this pain in both eyes,” she explains.

Bream got to the point where she couldn’t sleep and suffered from double vision and migraines on top of the eye pain.

When she went to a specialist, she only got worse.

“I’m now to where this, as crazy as this sounds, I’m carrying eye drops with me everywhere, at the gym, from machine to machine, even in the shower. Like water touching my eyes hurt. And there was just this mystery about it,” she tells Stuckey.

“I go back to the specialist and say to him, ‘I’m really struggling. I can’t sleep’ ... and I just told him, ‘I’m kind of barely holding on right now, and I need some answers.’ And he said to me, ‘You know, you’re very emotional.’ And I always describe it as feeling like I needed somebody to throw me a life preserver, and he threw me an anchor. And I just went under,” she continues.

And this helplessness led to Bream feeling as though it “would be so nice to just go to sleep.”

“The Lord knows how much I’m struggling, just to wake up in heaven. Like, just be done with this. I can’t fathom another 40 years of my life living like this. There were times I couldn’t fathom 40 seconds. I mean, I just was in such excruciating pain all the time,” she explains.

But before Bream gave up, she prayed for another doctor — and God provided.

“When he came in, he said, ‘Oh, I know what you have.’ He hadn’t looked at my eyeballs, had done none of that. And it was this weird hopeful feeling that I really had not had in almost two years at that point,” Bream explains.

“It’s called Map-dot-fingerprint dystrophy, which is a mouthful,” she tells Stuckey, noting that while there’s no cure, surgery and therapy the doctor provided were helpful.

“So much bittersweet there because it really deepened my faith in so many ways. Made me much more empathetic and just grateful to be on the other side of that,” she adds.

