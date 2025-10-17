Trump says he has commuted the sentence of George Santos

Disgraced former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York will be a free man, according to President Donald Trump.

The president said in a post on social media Friday evening that he had commuted the sentence of Santos, who pleaded guilty to 23 felony counts related to campaign donation fraud.

'I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison. ... Good luck George, have a great life!'

"George Santos was somewhat of a 'rogue,' but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison," wrote Trump.

The president compared the situation to that of Democrat Sen. Dick Blumenthal of Connecticut, who had admitted to lying about his military service in Vietnam.

"This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!" the president continued.

"George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated," he added. "Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!"

Santos surrendered himself in July to begin serving a maximum sentence of 87 months in prison.

"Well, darlings… The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed," Santos wrote in a farewell message.

"From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news what a ride it’s been!" he added. "Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days."



