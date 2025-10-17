DHS has a message for 'cowards' threatening ICE on social media — influencer laughs in response

The Department of Homeland Security responded to an apparent threat to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from a group of thugs on social media.

The video was posted to Instagram and other platforms and showed a group of young black males with the message, "ICE[,] We're on the way. Word in the streets cartels put a $50K bounty on y'all."

'If you threaten or lay hands on our law enforcement officers we will hunt you down and you will find out, really quick.'

The account is titled "Floridanamedjit" and belongs to an influencer with 26,000 followers on YouTube and 119,000 on Instagram.

The official account for the DHS responded on the X platform in a statement that included the video.

"FAFO. If you threaten or lay hands on our law enforcement officers we will hunt you down and you will find out, really quick," read the message. "We’ll see you cowards soon."

When Blaze News reached out to the influencer for comment, he offered the following response:

"This was a skit and a joke 😂😭 why are people taking this to [sic] serious!"

"It’s literally a skit video. It’s not real! It’s just a caption. It’s nothing to be taken serious about," he added in response to Blaze News' follow-up questions.

A previous report from the DHS indicated that criminal cartels had placed bounties on federal agents, including $50,000 for the assassination of high-ranking officials. Kidnapping or non-lethal attacks on agents could allegedly garner between $5,000 and $10,000, while intelligence-gathering on agents could allegedly garner $2,000.

"These criminal networks are not just resisting the rule of law; they are waging an organized campaign of terror against the brave men and women who protect our borders and communities,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

President Donald Trump's escalation of border enforcement and mass deportations elicited many protests across the country and some violent attacks.

In one particularly heinous attack, an ICE facility in Texas came under gunfire in September, and three detainees were shot, two of whom died. The alleged gunman then committed suicide and was later identified as 36-year-old Bratton Dean Wilkinson.

