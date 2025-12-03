Leftists melt down after Idaho bar announces month of free beer if you help ICE find, deport illegal aliens

The Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, achieved national prominence last year when it launched what it deemed "Heterosexual Awesomeness Month."

The punch line? The plucky watering hole chose June for its 30 days of celebrating all things straight — which, of course, immediately ignited fuses dangling from left-wing noggins given that June has long been Pride Month and all.

'WE ARE PLANNING A HUGE PROTEST THIS WEEKEND AT UR POS SALOON! GOD DOESN'T LIKE UGLY AND Y'ALL GOING STRAIGHT TO HELL!'

Well, the Old State Saloon once again is managing to poke at the left — this time offering free beer for a month to all those who help Immigration and Customs Enforcement capture and deport illegal immigrants.

The bar's Saturday X post reads, "ALERT: Anyone who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho gets FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH at Old State Saloon!"

On the same day, the Department of Homeland Security reposted the saloon’s offer with a humorous GIF underscoring how floored the agency is with the promotion helping its cause — and the repost has received a whopping 3.7 million views. The Old State Saloon replied, "Let's go! Deport them all!"

Part of the deal, however, is that those who want to claim the month-long sudsy prize must "send a detailed email with any evidence, photos, videos, summary of events, dates, and times" to deportations@oldstatesaloon.com.

One person asked the bar, "Hold up! Is there a limit per month? Limit on months?" Old State replied, "2/day for one month" and "at our discretion, may award multiple months to one person if multiple illegals are deported."

The bar on Sunday announced its "first big winner" of the free beer offer: Ryan Spoon, vice chair of the Ada County Republican Central Committee in Idaho. Spoon told Newsweek he "had a free Moon Dog Amber Ale" and "a great chat with the owner, Mark Fitzpatrick, whom I also consider a friend."

Spoon previously made headlines when he publicly called for immigration raids on state Representative Stephanie Mickelsen's farm, alleging the employment of undocumented workers. Days later, immigration agents visited Mickelsen Farms, leading to the arrest of one employee.

With all the attention the bar's offer of free beer is generating, it should come as no surprise that a wave of left-wing backlash has been quickly growing.

But the Old State Saloon isn't backing down from any of it — in fact, the bar is reposting on its X page the nasty feedback it has been receiving. The missives range from what clearly are fake one-star reviews — aimed at lowering the bar's average customer scores — to some interestingly worded threats.

One of them read: "I hope you get swatted like all the sad little MAGAT bitches who think they're doing something right. You're not, you racist piece of s**t. I'll be dancing a jig in a week when your busted-up s**thole is closed forever. Maybe I'll stop by first [to] see if a cleansing fire might be the ticket."

"U RACIST ASSHOLES!" another message read. "WE ARE PLANNING A HUGE PROTEST THIS WEEKEND AT UR POS SALOON! GOD DOESN'T LIKE UGLY AND Y'ALL GOING STRAIGHT TO HELL! BITCHES."

Old State offered the following reply: "You better hurry up because according to all your criminal friends, Old State Saloon will be burned down by then! Let's be real: You aren't going to do anything. But you sounded pretty tough for a minute there."

What's more, on the day after the launch of the free beer campaign, Old State actually took things to another level, noting that the month of December is now "Merry Snitchmas" and a collection of new specials is on tap: "Manly American Mondays — all American citizen males who support ICE get one free beer! Ladies’ 'I’m Telling' Tuesdays — BOGO for American woman willing to tell ICE about any illegals, to get them deported. Wednesday: American heterosexual couples get 10% off their entire bill. Get married and make American babies, if at all possible!"

