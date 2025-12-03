FDA admits COVID shot killed children — and the media still runs cover

After years of gaslighting by the Biden administration, the Food and Drug Administration is finally coming clean to the American people and admitting that “at least 10 children died after and because of receiving the COVID vaccine.”

A memo written by Dr. Vinay Prasad, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, concluded that “no fewer than 10” of 96 child deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System between 2021 and 2024 were related to COVID vaccination.

Prasad even claimed the numbers could be higher.

“Now, this is something that I’ve been trying to sound the alarm on for a very, very long time. And it is very refreshing to hear this coming to light,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, though she notes that the entire vaccine schedule needs to be scrutinized further.

“Wait till you hear about the CDC schedule,” she adds.

As for the COVID vaccine, Gonzales points out the heavily ignored but well-reported uptick of myocarditis following inoculation in children.

“You had these young boys who were developing it — not normal, despite what the Biden administration tried to tell you. And then Johnson & Johnson, that clot shot was quietly taken away when it killed people,” she says.

“Despite the fact that all of these drug makers try to hide the negative effects, despite all of that, despite what you see in front of your very eyes, you still have doctors trying to peddle total f**king lies,” she continues, before playing a clip from an MS NOW segment where a doctor belittles the FDA’s findings.

“Here we just have the FDA saying, ‘Trust us, we know this to be true,’ without giving us any clear evidence,” Dr. Paul Offit tells Ana Cabrera on “Ana Cabrera Reports.”

“In fact, NBC reports that the memo did not include the children’s ages or medical histories, timelines, or documentation for the deaths he references, does not identify the manufacturer of the vaccine. The FDA’s findings haven’t even been published in a peer-reviewed journal. Doctor, what do you make of that? And do we have any details about these deaths?” Cabrera asks.

“No, it’s an unprofessional and irresponsible thing to do,” Offit replies.

“That’s Dr. Paul Offit — he has gotten totally rich. Totally rich. He is one of the benefactors of the fact that you go and inject your child with poison because you think that they need it to go to school. He is one of the largest benefactors of that,” Gonzales comments.

“So, please, who are you going to believe? Who are you going to believe? The man who stands to financially benefit from the vaccine program? That guy? By the way, total retard. Or the FDA, who is looking at this objectively?” she continues.

“The COVID shot is just the tip of the iceberg,” she adds.

