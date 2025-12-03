MAGA Republican defeats Nashville-hating Democrat in special election

The Republican candidate has prevailed in the special election for the 7th Congressional District of Tennessee.

With 81% of the vote in, Matt Van Epps, a Trump-endorsed Republican, holds a lead of more than 11,000 votes over radical Democrat state Rep. Aftyn Behn. CNN and NBC News among other outlets have called the race for Van Epps.

'I hate all of the things that make Nashville.'

Though as of this writing he hasn't yet claimed victory on social media, Van Epps did tweet, "THANK YOU, TENNESSEE," shortly after media began calling the race.

Behn has not commented on social media.

However, she has lately had to answer for some previous comments and behaviors that indicate an erratic temperament and a deep-seated animus for Nashville, the city she was running to represent in Congress.

"I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville, apparently, an 'it' city to the rest of the country," she said.

In 2019, Behn also stormed into the office of Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, and security had to come in and forcibly remove her, video revealed. She then began kicking, screaming, and sobbing on the floor.

By contrast, President Trump described Van Epps as a "phenomenal Candidate" and a "MAGA Warrior" in a Truth Social post on Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Trump torches Nashville-hating Democrat for string of scandals: 'How the hell can you elect a person like that?'

Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The special election was held on Tuesday to replace former Republican Rep. Mark Green, who abruptly retired in June after helping pass Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Green said he planned to pursue a private-sector opportunity that was "too exciting to pass up."

By holding the seat, Republicans will keep a 220-213 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, though Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) has already announced that she plans to resign in January. Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill also stepped down from her seat after winning the New Jersey gubernatorial election last month.

