Man flings Molotov cocktails at federal building while yelling 'anti-ICE' comments, feds say

A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly tossing Molotov cocktail-style explosives at officers standing guard outside of a federal building in downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that Jose Jovel is expected to be charged with arson and explosive-related offenses by the U.S. attorney’s office.

'[He] stated that he wanted to blow up the building and "spray down" all the officers while making more derogatory comments.'

Jovel was arrested at about 8 a.m. after the attack at the federal building at 300 N. Los Angeles St.

"The suspect was taken into custody and stated that he wanted to blow up the building and 'spray down' all the officers while making more derogatory comments about ICE officers," read a U.S. Department of Homeland Security statement.

The alleged firebombs were not lit before the suspect threw them.

A hazmat team evaluated a liquid at the site and determined it to be safe. Los Angeles firefighters also responded to the scene.

The man is under investigation for an arson at about 4 a.m. at his residence on North Westmoreland Avenue.

Jovel is a U.S. citizen. DHS said that investigators found four knives and a Leatherman tool in Jovel's possession.

No one was injured in the incident, according to Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI is also investigating.

RELATED: Portland man threatened to kill ICE officers, sexually assault their wives, harm their children: FBI

In June, the same federal building was the site of a large protest by hundreds of people who opposed mass deportation operations of the Trump administration.

The building was vandalized with spray paint at the time, and police reported that some of the protesters had turned violent and tossed large pieces of concrete.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!