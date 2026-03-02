Photo of suspect's bloody undershirt in Austin attack suggests link to Iran

The image of the undershirt of the shooting suspect in Austin who was gunned down by police suggests that he may have been motivated by the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

Two people were killed and another 14 were injured when 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne allegedly opened fire early on Sunday morning at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden. Police tracked him down and shot him to death, according to the Austin Police Department.

The sweatshirt is stained with blood.

Images of the suspect showed that he wore a hoodie proclaiming the wearer to be the "Property of Allah," but another image after Diagne was taken down points to Iran for the possible motivation.

The image, obtained by CBS News and posted on social media, shows a gloved hand, likely of a police officer, lifting the suspect's sweatshirt to show another shirt with designs from the Iranian flag. The sweatshirt is stained with blood.

FBI agent Alex Doran had previously said "there were indicators ... on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism."

Police said Diagne first shot at patrons outside the bar from the window of his vehicle. He then parked his SUV and fired a rifle at unsuspecting pedestrians. Police fatally shot him after encountering him on East 6th Street.

A New York Times report indicated that a Quran was found inside the suspect's vehicle. Investigators also found an Iranian flag and pictures of Iranian leaders after conducting a search warrant on Diagne's residence in Pflugerville.

CBS also reported that the suspect had dealt with mental health issues.

Diagne migrated to the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa in March 2000 and became naturalized in April 2013 after seven years of being married to an American citizen, according to the Department of Homeland Security. He was originally from Senegal.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) made reference to the suspect's alleged terror ties.

"To anyone who thinks about using the current conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texans or our critical infrastructure, understand this clearly: Texas will respond with decisive and overwhelming force to protect our state," the governor wrote.

