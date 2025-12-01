Trump torches Nashville-hating Democrat for string of scandals: 'How the hell can you elect a person like that?'

President Donald Trump is weighing in ahead of a high-stakes special election in Tennessee.

Constituents in Tennessee's 7th congressional district will cast their last votes on Tuesday to replace retired Republican Rep. Mark Green, choosing between Trump-endorsed Matt Van Epps and scandal-ridden Democrat Aftyn Behn.

'She hates Christianity. ... She hates country music.'

"Matt Van Epps, he's a winner," Trump said over the phone during a rally with Speaker Mike Johnson. "He's going to be great. Don't let this stuff fool you. The Democrats are spending a fortune."

Apart from party affiliation and policy platform, Trump pointed to two main reasons why Tennesseans should turn their backs on Behn.

"She said two things above all else that bothered me," Trump said.

"Number one, she hates Christianity. Number two, she hates country music," Trump said. "How the hell can you elect a person like that?"

Trump is referring to just some of Behn's many scandals that have plagued the Democrat's campaign, including a number of notorious comments and erratic displays. Behn infamously expressed her hatred for Nashville, the very city she is running to represent, and in at least one instance refused to walk it back.

"I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville, apparently, an 'it' city to the rest of the country," Behn said. "But I hate it."

On a separate occasion, Behn was confronted for past tweets condoning the burning down of police stations during the 2020 riots, which she also failed to apologize for.

One of these tweets read, "Good morning, especially to the 54% of Americans that believe burning down a police station is justified."

If Behn's past podcast episodes or deleted tweets didn't come back to haunt her enough, another video resurfaced showing the Democrat state legislator storming into Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's office in 2019 before being forcibly removed by security. This video put Behn's capacity to govern on full display, showing her kicking, screaming, and later sobbing on the floor as she was removed by Lee's security.

Blaze News reached out to Behn's campaign for comment.

