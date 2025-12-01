King of comedy: 1988 'Naked Gun' tops list of 100 funniest flicks

Wait … it’s not over yet?

This critic enjoyed “Wicked: For Good” better than some, but at the very least, it’s comforting to know the saga is over after two gargantuan films.

"I’m going to change the channel. … I am gonna do my own research like I’ve done with everything my entire life. I’m gonna listen to other voices."

Or is it?

“There are things under way," Universal Pictures’ chief marketing officer, Michael Moses, told Vulture regarding more “Wicked” stories. That’s what happens when a film makes $147 million stateside in just one weekend despite the rickety nature of the theatrical market.

“The Scarecrow’s Revenge”? “It Ain’t Easy Being Green (Like Elphaba)”?

“Toto: The Movie”?

The mind reels. The turnstiles will keep spinning until this franchise has been squeezed dry …

Number one with a bullet

Enrico Pallazzo, call your agent.

Variety magazine trumpeted the 100 greatest comedies of all time last week. Listicles remain subjective, but any list leaving out “Raising Arizona,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” and “Animal House” is suspect beyond belief.

Except its number-one selection.

The 1988 parody “The Naked Gun” scored top honors, a tribute to sanity and the enduring genius of director/co-writer David Zucker.

Leslie Nielsen’s pitch-perfect comedy remains as good as it was on opening day 37 years ago. Who could forget Nielsen belting out the national anthem, pretending to be a world-famous opera singer?

The legacy media has reached the broken-clock stage. Twice a day it gets something right …

Fake blues

First country, now Christian music?

A few weeks ago, the number-one country song on the Billboard genre chart came from … a computer. The AI-generated Breaking Rust band did the honors, courtesy of “Walk My Walk.”

Now, it’s happening again.

Solomon Ray’s EP “A Soulful Christmas” hit the top spot on iTunes’ 100 Christian and Gospel Albums chart. And, you guessed it, Ray shares something in common with “It” actress Tilly Norwood.

Both exist only in AI.

What’s next? Why should Hollywood shell out millions making a new “Running Man” movie, which flopped in spectacular fashion just days ago, if movie makers could just feed the 1987 original into a computer and spit out a remake?

The film’s hero, Ben Richards, said he would be back in the first film, but he didn’t specify how …

Et tu, David?

We’re lucky David Letterman signed off “The Late Show” in 2015. Had he still ruled the CBS show, his TDS might be worse than Stephen Colbert’s or Jimmy Kimmel’s … combined.

Letterman is running defense for far-left host Seth Meyers after President Donald Trump shredded the “Late Night" star on social media.

Letterman dubbed President Trump a “dictator” and broke out the hyperbole machine in the process.

“It’s like 18 times the worst behavior one has witnessed ever anywhere. Think of the worst thing that you’ve ever seen humans accomplish. This is so much worse.”

Forget serial killers. Nazi strongmen. Communist leaders who starved millions without batting an eye. Trump is worse by nearly 20 times.

Boy, Letterman would fit right into today’s late-night landscape …

Sheen the light

Talk about a change of heart.

Troubled star Charlie Sheen wanted the very worst for President Donald Trump during the real estate mogul’s first term. He Tweeted “Trump next, please” six times in the wake of singer George Michael’s shocking 2016 death.

Now, Sheen is on a comeback tour, both professionally and personally. He’s clean, sober, and willing to make amends. And he’s chatting with plenty of right-leaning interviewers as part of the process. He explained to SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly how expanding his news feed made him see things in a different light.

“I’m going to conduct an experiment. Literally, I’m going to change the channel. I'm gonna do my own research like I’ve done with everything my entire life. I’m gonna listen to other voices. I’m gonna explore just hearing both sides of the g*****n story, you know?”

What happened next?

“Some of the stuff I'd bought into, and some other stuff I was worshipping, and some of the people I was hating because I was told I was supposed to hate them.”

He even suggested that he didn’t vote for Trump last year but wishes he could have a do-over. He went from “winning” to “red-pilling” before our eyes …

Leave 'Home' alone

How about we don’t but say we did?

“Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin knows Hollywood loves nothing more than sequels. So he has come up with a plan for a novel “Home Alone” extension for his Kevin McCallister character. Sure, we’ve already seen him get “Lost in New York” before getting replaced by younger stars for four “Home Alone” films.

Now, it’s Kevin Jr.’s turn.

“I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me — and then I get locked out.”

The lad decides against letting Daddy in. Next, instead of the Wet Bandits causing our hero mayhem, it is Kevin’s own son creating those devious traps for Daddy.

Maybe it’s best to leave this franchise alone, no?