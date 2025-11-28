12 American-made Christmas gift ideas

Though you’re probably still recovering from a tryptophan-induced slumber, it’s officially that time of the year again. Christmas is nearly upon us, which means it’s a great time to start thinking about gift ideas for your loved ones.

And why not support proud American businesses while enjoying the Christmas season with your family? Whether you’re looking for handmade jackets and boots or artisan tools and gadgets, we found some of the best American companies and their offerings. Give them a gift that will last a lifetime from companies that embody the American spirit.

From heirlooms to stocking stuffers at a variety of price points, here are 12 of our top picks of made-in-the-USA products that will never fail to impress.

1. Billykirk

Billykirk

Based in Jersey City, New Jersey, Billykirk was founded in 1999 by the brothers Chris and Kirk Bray. Self-proclaimed pioneers of the Made in America movement, the Bray brothers have been longtime giants in the revitalization and support of the American leather industry. Focused on producing leather products that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern functionality, Billykirk has always been committed to the intersection of art and utility. The No. 155 Card Case is one of the company's original designs, tracing back to the beginning of the company and showcasing the brothers’ artful expertise for enriching everyday products. MSRP: $95.00

Visit Billykirk’s website for more gift ideas.

2. Bullhide Belts

Bullhide Belts

Bullhide Belts, a proud U.S. manufacturer based in Ohio, shows meticulous attention to detail and lives up to its commitment to quality. With a promise of “buckle to tip excellence,” Bullhide Belts’ craftsmen have been at work since 2010, delivering a superior belt with full-grain leather that many people have come to love. The Admiral Belt, available in widths of 1.25” and 1.5” and in black, brown, and medium brown, is a timeless accessory designed to effortlessly transition from the boardroom to weekend casual. The company also crafts a variety of other leather goods, including wallets, cellphone holsters, rifle slings, and much more. MSRP: $69.99

Visit Bullhide Belts’ website for more gift ideas.

3. Sullivan Glove Company

Sullivan Glove Company

Sullivan Glove Company is one of only three glove companies left that still makes everything in the USA with American materials. Sullivan prides itself on ensuring that its customers are not supporting the many unsavory practices common in the textile industry. The company sources and handcrafts its leather from American deer, elk, buffalo, and goat, all from its headquarters in Bend, Oregon. Pictured is the golden Elk Roper, which is tough enough for most types of work but also versatile enough for everyday use. MSRP: $95.00

Visit Sullivan Glove Company’s website for more gift ideas.

4. All American Clothing

All American Clothing

All American Clothing’s story speaks volumes in the wide and terrible seas of outsourcing and globalization. The company's founder, Lawson Nickol, initially worked as a sales manager at another denim manufacturing company; however, one day, he found out at a store that his old company was outsourcing labor to Mexico. The discovery filled him with sadness for the American job loss. Acting immediately on principle, he quit his comfortable job and launched All American Clothing. His new company is committed to sourcing and manufacturing its products 100% in the USA. The high-quality All American Dark Stonewash Boot Cut Jean is but one of the fine fruits of Lawson Nickol’s dedication to his dream. MSRP: $79.95

Visit All American Clothing’s website for more gift ideas.

5. New Balance

New Balance

Independent since 1906, New Balance has always been committed to producing excellent products. New Balance continues to adhere to its mission to stay “fearlessly independent” while delivering the best shoes without compromise. The company's Made in the USA collection boasts the highest-quality shoes it has to offer. This collection is the product of over 75 years of collective expertise and knowledge of the craft. New Balance is also on the cutting edge of cool, as the “dad sneaker” has returned to vogue among hipsters and Zoomers. This collection, dropped in August 2024, explores many subtle color schemes on shoes of the highest-quality material, all — you guessed it — made in the USA. MSRP: $200.00

Visit New Balance’s website for more gift ideas.

6. Quoddy

Quoddy

Quoddy gets its name from the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse, originally built in 1808, which in turn derives its name from an Indian word for the area. With over 200 years of history behind its name, Quoddy commits itself to providing the highest-quality, built-to-last boat shoes, moccasins, and other footwear without cutting corners. Quoddy's made-to-order footwear is handcrafted in Maine under the shadow of its namesake. The Quoddy Head Boat Shoe is a perfect example of this company’s adherence to the time-tested wisdom of the craft. Starting from the comfortable and supportive design of the “foot cradle,” Quoddy’s craftsmen then add custom features to make this footwear stylish and durable. MSRP: $249.00.

Visit Quoddy’s website for more gift ideas.

7. Russell Moccasin

Russell Moccasin

Founded in 1898, Russell Moccasin Co. has made a name for itself as the quintessential boot for all types of outdoorsmen. Russell has shod trailblazers, hunters, trappers, hikers, and those at the heights of power and influence, including four U.S. presidents. Named after its founder, William Russell, this company has handcrafted its footwear across three centuries, all from Berlin, Wisconsin. The Backcountry, Russell Moccasin’s flagship boot, promises to accompany any traveler from the sea to the mountaintops with its lightweight yet rugged design. Buying a pair of Backcountry boots is like buying a piece of history for yourself. MSRP: $750.00

Visit Russell Moccasin Company’s website for more gift ideas.

8. Middleton Made Knives

Middleton Made Knives

Founded in 2010 by Quintin Middleton, Middleton Made Knives was built "on faith and a dream.” The realization of a childhood passion for bladesmithing, the company crafts custom, high-carbon steel blades in the small town of Saint Stephen, South Carolina. Quintin is known as the South’s premier bladesmith, even making custom blades by hand for some of America’s top chefs. Middleton Made Knives’ Classic and Signature Collections include a wide variety of culinary blades with bright bursts of color, making the company a perfect example of American artisanry. MSRP: $500.00

Visit Middleton Made Knives’ website for more gift ideas.

9. Silver Stag

Silver Stag

Born from a garage-based hobby more than 20 years ago, Silver Stag has built a nationally respected brand by taking a “step back in time.” Committed to a hands-on approach whereby all knives are fashioned from the ground up in the company's Blaine, Washington, facility, no two blades will be the same. With handles sourced from North American shed antler and hardwoods and blades from high-quality steels, each blade is specialty-made by the small team of skilled workers at the nine-person company. Offering a wide array of knife styles, Silver Stag will have your back when it comes to addressing all your needs — both in hunting and in the kitchen. MSRP: $170.00

Visit Silver Stag’s website for more gift ideas.

10. WeatherWool

WeatherWool

Family-owned and operated since 2009, WeatherWool was founded as a passion project to make luxury wool garments entirely in the USA. Tired of being told that this was impossible, Ralph and Debby DiMeo set out to create their own “hardcore luxury” brand. Sixteen years later, WeatherWool has stayed true to its vision without cutting any corners. So sure are they of the quality of their products that you can find blog videos on their website of Ralph himself battle-testing their jackets in extreme weather. The All-Around Jacket, sourced and manufactured “100%” in the USA, is made from “100% WeatherWool Certified Fine Wool,” a material the company said is 100% worth the premium price tag. MSRP: $985.00

Visit WeatherWool’s website for more gift ideas.

11. Wintergreen Northern Wear

Wintergreen Northern Wear

Wintergreen Northern Wear’s story is just about as American as it gets. The company's flagship fleece and shell anoraks are the products of decades of dedication to developing a high-quality winter jacket for extreme conditions. Field-tested at the North Pole and inspired by local clothing from Inuit and Scandinavian cultures, the anorak was worn by many adventurers on unaided expeditions to the North Pole, unsummited peaks, and in many other extreme environments. With an emphasis on breathable, quality materials, Wintergreen Northern Wear manufactures all its adventure products in the small town of Ely, Minnesota, to this day. MSRP: $339.00

Visit Wintergreen Northern Wear's website for more gift ideas.

12. Red Rooster Camano Coffee Mill & Small Batch Fire Roasted Coffee

This plastic-free, made-in-America hand grinder features several settings for consistent and plentiful grind options, from super fine Turkish to coarse French press. And it’s handsome enough to admire even when at rest, replete (but not too replete) with timeless old-world charm. MSRP: $225.00 (coffee mill) / $20.00 (small-batch, fire-roasted coffee)

Visit Red Rooster’s website for more gift ideas.