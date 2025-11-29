'Hypnotized by ... state-run media': Charlie Sheen reveals to Megyn Kelly his political shift after doing his own research

Charlie Sheen, who has historically been known for having more than a mild case of Trump derangement syndrome, recently opened up about changing his political views after taking a long look at the media he consumed.

The famous actor joined Megyn Kelly in an interview published last Friday to discuss his turn away from the left and his embrace of the right.

'I'm going to do my own research like I've done with everything my entire life. I'm going to listen to other voices.'

Kelly asked Sheen if he was getting more comfortable with expressing his political views, to which he replied: "I had to feel something different. Because I think we all, or a lot of us, remain beholden to the structure of the house that we were raised in with politics, with religion, with the arts, with culture."

To a round of applause from the audience, Sheen then explained his shift in political views: "And I thought, 'All right, I'm going to conduct an experiment.' Literally, I'm going to change the channel. I'm going to do my own research like I've done with everything my entire life. I'm going to listen to other voices."

Sheen continued: "I'm going to explore just hearing both sides of the goddamn story."

During this process, Charlie Sheen realized the problem with the media he was consuming: "What I was so hypnotized by, in some ways, can be described as state-run media. I'm sorry, but it can. Legacy media is very much like that."

After months of listening to alternative voices outside legacy media and doing his own research, Sheen had to admit that he had been stuck in an echo chamber.

Then came his moment of realization: "I felt really stupid. Just some of the stuff I'd bought into and some of the stuff I was worshipping and some of the people I was hating because I was told I was supposed to hate them."

Though Sheen voted for Kamala Harris in 2024, he said it was a vote he wishes he could "have back" following his shift to the right.

