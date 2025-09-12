Video: Joe Rogan shaken by Charlie Kirk's murder, warns against celebrating his death; Charlie Sheen says it's a 'dark day'

Joe Rogan and his recent guest, actor Charlie Sheen, had live reactions to the assassination of Charlie Kirk during the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

During the podcast interview with Sheen that was recorded on Wednesday afternoon, Rogan was notified in the middle of his broadcast that Kirk had been shot.

'You're allowed to disagree with people without celebrating the fact they got shot.'

A visibly distraught Rogan asked aloud near the end of this podcast, "Should we bring this up? I guess we have to. So this just happened. We just found out that Charlie Kirk got shot."

Sheen replied, "It's f**king awful."

After it was confirmed that Kirk was assassinated, Sheen commented, "Murdered for having a different opinion from somebody else. A different ideology from somebody else. His beliefs didn't align."

"He doesn't deserve that," Sheen added. "Nobody deserves that."

Upon hearing the news that Kirk had been killed, Rogan was visibly shaken over the assassination, exhaling loudly in a video clip.

Rogan then skewered MSNBC for commentary that suggested that the shooting of Kirk was possibly "a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration." Rogan remarked, "Oh God. What a crazy take. Like it might not have been someone assassinating someone for the wrong opinion."

Rogan noted that MSNBC had a narrative of attempting to "try to pin it on a crazy Trump supporter with a gun going wacky." As Blaze News reported, MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd was fired following "insensitive" comments he made during the live coverage of the shooting of Kirk.

Rogan made a correct prognostication when he uttered, "There's gonna be a lot of people celebrating this." Blaze News brought to light some of the more reprehensible reactions by left-wing supporters celebrating the murder of Kirk.

Rogan delivered a warning about the dangers of people celebrating the murder of Kirk.

"It's so scary. It's so dangerous to celebrate or to in any way encourage this kind of behavior from human beings," Rogan explained. "It's not a violent guy. He's talking, he's talking to people on college campuses. He wasn't even particularly rude. He tried to be pretty reasonable with people."

"He's a very intelligent guy," Rogan said of Kirk, then added, "Whether you agree with him or don't – and there's a lot of stuff that I didn't agree with him on, and that's fine – you're allowed to disagree with people without celebrating the fact they got shot."

Sheen chimed in, "You can't disrespect his passion."

Rogan encouraged people not to celebrate Kirk's murder but to embrace more "discourse" to resolve differences. Rogan urged people who disagree with people like Kirk to engage in debate to prove who has the best ideology by compelling conversation.

Rogan proclaimed, "No one deserves this, folks. No one that has different opinions, no one deserves that. No, this is horrible, no."

The prolific podcaster pointed out that people will celebrate Kirk's assassination because we live in a "f**ked up time," when "people have really fallen into this trap of us against them." Rogan was concerned about the possible ramifications of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Rogan revealed that he met Kirk once at a gun range, and he was a "nice guy" when they met.

"This is a f**ked up time," Rogan stated. "People are so divided in this country, so divided. And there's so many people that love it. They love that we're divided, and they profit off that division, and they stoke the fires, and they do it for their own profit. And it's so f**king gross. It's so gross."

Rogan pleaded that this should be a "wake-up call" for everyone.

"This is a dark day," Sheen said, to which Rogan immediately agreed.

Rogan recommended that Americans need to "have a conversation about being able to have conversations," or "it's going to get a lot worse."

"That's what's scary," the comedian continued. "Scary that this could spark off some kind of real violent conflict."

"That guy had a lot of fans. A lot of people loved that guy," Rogan said of Kirk. "And if they find out that he got killed for something they vehemently oppose in the first place, it could send people over the edge."

Sheen warned that Kirk's assassination could be a "flashpoint moment."

You can watch the entire "Joe Rogan Experience" episode with Charlie Sheen here.

