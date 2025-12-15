Minneapolis mayor’s awkward Somali food stunt backfires — and Sara Gonzales’ taste test sets off the left

Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is taking a stand for Somalians following the discovery that billions of Minnesota taxpayer dollars went to Somalian fraud, and he’s doing it by recording himself trying to eat their food.

The key word is “trying.”

On December 5, the mayor sat down at a Somali restaurant with a few Somalis while the camera rolled. However, the camera caught Frey’s odd facial expressions as he slowly chewed the rice and beans for what seemed to be forever.

“Jacob Frey ... was not enjoying the Somalian food that he was eating,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments, explaining that his failed attempt at making Somalian food look good inspired her to try it herself.

“Is Somalian food as bad as Jacob Frey makes it look?” Gonzales asks, before trying it.

Gonzales tries the food but can’t stomach more than a few bites. And because her reaction was so negative, she received a barrage of angry comments from the left.

“Jacob Frey kind of started it. He made me curious, and he was correct in his facial expressions, and I just — it’s so crazy how you can get death threats over something like that from liberals,” Gonzales comments.

One user on the app X messaged Gonzales, writing, “Your heads [sic] gonna end up on a stick you dumb bitch. ... You’re gonna’ get assassinated. Except your [sic] way less relevant than Charlie Kirk.”

“I can’t even explain why people are so pressed that Sara Gonzales said, ‘Somalian food sucks,’” Gonzales says.

“Checked it off my bucket list,” she continues. “Jacob Frey was correct.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.