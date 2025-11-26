'Do I have to stay until I'm assassinated?' Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out over calls to finish her term

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has had some choice words for her critics following her unexpected decision to retire in the middle of her term.

Greene announced she will be retiring on January 5, 2026, before completing her term after a public falling out with her longtime ally President Donald Trump. Greene claimed the dispute originated over her calls to release the Epstein files, an effort Trump later came around to support. Other reports suggest the two split after the White House quietly discouraged Greene from pursuing higher office.

'F**k you in the sweetest most southern drawl I can enunciate.'

Regardless of the root cause, Trump disowned one of his most loyal supporters, prompting Greene to call it quits. At the same time, Greene has had some harsh words for critics who said she should at least serve out the rest of the term she was elected to.

"Oh I haven’t suffered enough for you while you post all day behind a screen?" Greene asked Mike Cernovich, who called for her to finish serving her term. "Do I have to stay until I’m assassinated like our friend Charlie Kirk. Will that be good enough for you then?"

"S**t posting on the internet all day isn’t fighting," Greene added. "Get off YOUR ass and run for Congress. I fought harder than anyone in the real arena, not social media. Put down your little pebbles and put your money where your mouth is."

Greene went on to equate calls from critics to finish serving her term to "typical Republican men" demanding women to "get back in the kitchen." Notably this was on her official government account.

"Typical of Republican men telling a woman to 'shut up get back in the kitchen and fix me something to eat,'" Greene said. "F**k you in the sweetest most southern drawl I can enunciate."

"I have been trying to tell all you 'men' that our kitchen pantry is empty with spider webs, our house has been ransacked, the windows and doors are broken and busted, and the greedy rich bastards have twisted your minds into a sick state that you all continue in the two party toxic political system and act like college football playoffs yet is burying you and your children and their children and their children in a pine box in a shallow grave."

"Get off your ass and fix your own damn food and clean up the kitchen when you're done."

