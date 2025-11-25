'Canary in a coal mine': Ousted speaker warns against the rising risk of GOP House resignations

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned that political breakups might become more commonplace in the Republican Party.

McCarthy's prediction comes after Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced that she will retire from the House in January before finishing her congressional term. This announcement followed a public falling-out with longtime ally President Donald Trump.

'I've found Marjorie to be very effective.'

Despite being one of Trump's most loyal supporters on Capitol Hill, Greene said their falling-out was over her commitment to releasing the Epstein files, which the White House later supported. Other reports suggested that the split came after the White House squashed Greene's political aspirations beyond the House of Representatives.

"She's leaving Congress, but I don't think that's the end that you'll see about her," McCarthy said.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I've always believed that any time you have an elected official that's known by three initials, they're effective on what they do," McCarthy added. "And I've found Marjorie to be very effective."

McCarthy, who is all too familiar with having one's political career cut short by MAGA world, said Greene's resignation may be the first of many unless Congress changes course.

"She's almost like a canary in a coal mine," McCarthy said. "And this is something inside Congress. They better wake up, because they're going to get a lot of people retiring, and they gotta focus."

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

McCarthy also noted that the infighting ultimately takes away from a very small window of time in which Republicans hold the ultimate political advantage: a trifecta majority.

"I think keeping members out of Congress, you only get two years to be in the majority," McCarthy said. "And if the Democrats get you not to work every day for two months, that's losing two months of the majority."

