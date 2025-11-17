Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has received violent threats — and blames Trump

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she has been targeted with violent threats and suggested that they are related to a vote on releasing the Epstein files.

Greene tried to tie the threats to rhetoric from President Donald Trump and others who had criticized her over the vote, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

'The toxic and dangerous rhetoric in politics must end and we need healing in this country for all Americans.'

"President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family," she wrote on social media.

Greene said that she had previously been the target of death threats and swatting calls from the left but went on to say the current threats were likely from the right.

"Now that President Trump has called me a traitor, which is absolutely untrue and horrific. Mark Levin has been calling me a traitor. And so have other prominent likely paid social medial activists. This puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy. And it could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome," she said.

"Also, the timing of this just happens to be days before we take the vote on releasing the Epstein files," she added. "I love America and the American people, and I swore an oath to uphold the constitution and always do so. I am not a traitor."

She said that her construction company's office building had received a pipe bomb threat.

A spokesperson for the Rome Police Department confirmed in an email statement to Blaze News that they had received threat reports related to Greene.

"While the threats directed at Congresswoman Greene’s business occurred in a different jurisdiction in Georgia, we can confirm that Rome Police were notified of an unordered pizza delivery, as well as received two email threats referencing her family, at an address within our jurisdiction," read the statement.

Greene blamed the president's rhetoric against her, adding, "When the President of the United States irresponsibly calls a Member of Congress of his own party, traitor, he is signaling what must be done to a traitor."

She included a clip explaining how hoax pizza deliveries are used to intimidate targets by letting them know that their residence is known to their critics.

"The toxic and dangerous rhetoric in politics must end and we need healing in this country for all Americans," Greene concluded.

Also on Monday, the president posted on social media that he supported Republicans voting to release the Epstein files.

RELATED: Trump denies report of letter and drawing sent to Epstein on 50th birthday, threatens to sue WSJ

"As always, we take any threat seriously and follow established investigative procedures, regardless of political context," continued the police statement. "The Rome Police Department remains committed to thoroughly investigating all credible threats and ensuring the safety of every member of our community without regard to political affiliation or public profile."

Greene has also been one of the few Republicans to call the Israeli military operation against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip a "genocide." She went on to argue against U.S. involvement in the Middle East unrest.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!