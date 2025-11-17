Trump gives Republicans the green light on the Epstein files: 'I DON’T CARE!'

President Donald Trump appeared to change his mind about the Epstein files and told Republicans he supported their release after hinting at opposing it.

He expressed his wishes in a post on Truth Social Sunday where he repeated his claim that the controversy regarding the files was a "hoax" perpetrated by the Democrats to distract the public from Trump's victories.

'Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein "TRAP," which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us.'

"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown,'" he posted.

He pointed out that the Justice Dept. had already turned over documents related to Epstein and made them publicly available.

"The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!" he added.

The vote to release the files in the U.S. House may take place on Tuesday after Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona was finally seated and became the last name necessary to pass the congressional motion.

Democrats had suggested that the president was opposed to the release because of some kind of complicity or knowledge of Epstein's crimes, which Trump has denied.

"Donald Trump keeps crying ‘hoax’ when pressed on releasing the Epstein files," wrote Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California. "But the American people deserve to know what evidence a convicted child sex trafficker had that he said could 'take down' Trump."

"Some 'members' of the Republican Party are being 'used,' and we can’t let that happen," the president concluded. "Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein 'TRAP,' which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us."

A judge had previously said there were names in the files that would change the lives of well-known people if they were released to the public. Many of those have been allowed to fight the release of their identities through the legal process.

