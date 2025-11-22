Marjorie Taylor Greene calls it quits after 'traitor' branding by Trump

Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) announced her resignation Friday night, citing a desire to spare her family from further danger and her district from a "hurtful and hateful" Republican primary.

While her current term does not end until Jan. 3, 2027, Greene indicated she will instead leave office on Jan. 5, 2026.

In both her video and written statements, Greene highlighted her historic support for President Donald Trump, her conservative voting record — the New Americans' Freedom Index gives her a lifetime rating of 97% and the Conservative Review's Liberty Score gave her a 100% rating — and her subjection over the years to constant "personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander, and lies."

'All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!'

"When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping this country apart, that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington's machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, The People possess the real power over Washington," wrote Greene, "then I'll be here by their side to rebuild it."

Her resignation announcement comes just days after Greene suggested that the latest series of threats against her life were due to her recent loss of favor with Trump.

The president noted in a lengthy Nov. 14 post on Truth Social that he was withdrawing his support for the "ranting lunatic" Georgia congresswoman and would give "unyielding" support to whomever opposes her in next year's primary.

"All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN! It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12% and didn't have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn't about to get!)," wrote Trump.

When asked days later about the threats against Greene — the Rome Police Department confirmed in an emailed statement to Blaze News that they received reports about them — Trump told reporters, "Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene. I don't think her life is in danger. ... Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her."

Greene subsequently noted, "President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family."

Since taking office in 2021, Greene has been the victim of numerous swatting attacks — attacks that various lawmakers have suggested are tantamount to attempted murder and domestic terrorism.

The congresswoman alleged that whereas the swatting attacks and death threats she had previously experienced came from the left, she said Trump labeling her a "traitor" made her a target for attacks by individuals on the right.

'Many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well.'

"... President Trump has called me a traitor, which is absolutely untrue and horrific," wrote Greene, adding that "this puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy. And it could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome."

The response to the news that Greene is leaving office has been mixed.

Trump — whom Greene criticized in recent months for his June airstrikes on Iran and his Justice Department's handling of the Epstein files — told ABC News' Rachel Scott, "I think it's great news for the country. It's great."

Trump commented further Saturday morning — calling her "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown" — and saying Greene "has decided to call it 'quits'" due to "PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!) ..."

After Trump also dinged Kentucky Republicans U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie — and suggested Greene "went BAD" because he didn't return her phone calls — the president thanked the Georgia congresswoman for her service.

Laura Loomer — who has advocated for the ouster of various elements of Trump's 2024 coalition in recent months — tweeted that "Traitor Greene is a terrible person. I get a lot of joy in watching my enemies fall."

Shawn Harris, a Democrat hoping to flip Greene's seat in the midterm election, also welcomed the news, writing, "Get ready Georgia! Teachers, farmers, veterans, EVERYONE, I need your support."

But some politicos expressed displeasure with Greene's resignation announcement.

Former Cobb County GOP Chairwoman Salleigh Grubbs said she was "heartbroken," noting that Greene "put it all on the line time after time. She fought for her district and put America First. What more could anyone have wanted? A sad day in America."

Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz (R) said "there's a lot of truth to what Marjorie had to say" and added that she can't "blame her for leaving this institution that has betrayed the American people."

Cenk Uygur, the far-left CEO of the Young Turks, wrote the following to Greene: "I would have never imagined saying this, but … don’t go. Stay and fight. Even though we still disagree on so many things, you were one of the very few honest people in Congress. Stay and fight!"

But Greene noted in her Friday statement, "I refuse to be a 'battered wife' hoping it all goes away and gets better. If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can't even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well."

The disenchanted Republican added, "There is no 'plan to save the world' or insane 4D chess game being played."

