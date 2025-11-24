It gets worse for Nashville Democrat who 'hates' her own city: 'Burning down a police station is justified'

Democratic congressional candidate Aftyn Behn's political past has once again come back to haunt her.

Behn, who currently serves in the Tennessee state legislature, has failed to navigate her on-the-record remarks ahead of the December 2 special election to replace former Republican Rep. Mark Green. Despite running to represent Tennessee's 7th congressional district, Behn has expressed disdain for the district and critical resources that assist constituents.

'I don't remember these tweets.'

Behn was confronted on MS NOW about a series of now-deleted tweets where she apparently advocated to dissolve the police department in 2020, the same summer as the George Floyd riots.

One of these tweets read, "Good morning, especially to the 54% of Americans that believe burning down a police station is justified."

RELATED: Trump cracks jokes with Mamdani in cordial Oval Office meeting: 'I've been called much worse'

Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

"Yeah, I'm not going to engage in cable news talking points," Behn said. "But what I will say is that, you know, our communities need solutions. We need local people deciding ... solving local problems with local solutions ... and that's not the overreach of a federal government or a state government of which we are dealing with in Nashville and our cities across the state."

The MS NOW anchor pressed Behn to clarify her comments repeatedly, but she failed to do so.

"Once again, I don't remember these tweets," Behn said.

RELATED: 'You're a piece of s**t': Nancy Mace and Cory Mills clash in heated exchange after failed censure

This is not the first time Behn's past remarks have landed the Democrat in an uncomfortable situation. She previously expressed severe disdain for Nashville, the very city she is running to represent.

"I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville, apparently," Behn said.

"I hate it."

In a video posted to X on Thursday, Behn seemed to deny that she hates Nashville, admitting that she takes issue with "the bachelorettes" and "pedal taverns" but ultimately blames Republicans for her comments.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!