Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu makes unusual request amid long-running corruption trial

In the latest update to the unprecedented trial of a sitting prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has made an unusual request to the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Netanyahu officially requested a pardon amid his ongoing corruption trial, which consists of three separate but related cases.

'I will consider solely the best interests of the State of Israel and Israeli society.'

The Associated Press reported that Netanyahu submitted the request to the president's office, which called it "an extraordinary request" carrying "significant implications."

In a video statement, Netanyahu argued that a pardon would bolster national unity, but his critics disagreed.

Yair Lapid, former prime minister of Israel and current leader of the opposition in the Knesset, demanded that Herzog withhold the pardon.

“You cannot grant Netanyahu a pardon without an admission of guilt, an expression of remorse, and an immediate withdrawal from political life,” he said, according to the New York Times.

Herzog responded to the official request, noting its serious nature.

“The issue of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a pardon is clearly provoking debate and is deeply unsettling for many people in the country, across different communities. I have already clarified that it will be handled in the most correct and precise manner," Herzog said in a statement on December 1.

"I will consider solely the best interests of the State of Israel and Israeli society,” Herzog added.

In June, President Trump released a long post on Truth Social about the trial, calling it a "politically motivated case" and a "witch hunt."

Trump called for the trial to be "CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State. Perhaps there is no one that I know who could have worked in better harmony with the President of the United States, ME, than Bibi Netanyahu. It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu. THIS TRAVESTY OF 'JUSTICE' CAN NOT BE ALLOWED!"

Netanyahu was charged in three separate corruption cases in November 2019 by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Netanyahu faces separate charges of breach of trust and of taking a bribe. He has not been convicted of any charges and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

