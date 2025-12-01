Appeals court leaves Trump's New Jersey US attorney, Alina Habba, in limbo

In one of the latest setbacks for the Trump administration, New Jersey's acting U.S. attorney has been disqualified from the role after an appeal by the government.

On Monday, an appellate court ruled that New Jersey acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, a Trump appointee, is disqualified from the role.

'It is apparent that the current administration has been frustrated by some of the legal and political barriers to getting its appointees in place.'

A panel of three judges on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — two George W. Bush appointees and one Obama appointee — unanimously affirmed a lower-court judge's ruling against Habba's appointment.

“It is apparent that the current administration has been frustrated by some of the legal and political barriers to getting its appointees in place. Its efforts to elevate its preferred candidate for U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alina Habba, to the role of Acting U.S. Attorney demonstrate the difficulties it has faced — yet the citizens of New Jersey and the loyal employees in the U.S. Attorney’s Office deserve some clarity and stability,” the court wrote, according to the Associated Press.

The administration can either ask for a full panel of 3rd Circuit judges to reconsider the decision or it can turn to the Supreme Court, according to Fox News.

Habba was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey on March 28 of this year, replacing John Giordano, now the ambassador to Namibia.

The Trump administration has fought tirelessly to keep his appointed U.S. attorneys in their positions, including Bill Essayli in the Central District of California and Sigal Chattah in Nevada.

