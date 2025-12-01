NYC jails holding 7,169 criminal illegal aliens, including 'hundreds of sexual predators' — and ICE wants them all deported

Sanctuary city policies continue to shield criminal illegal aliens amid the Trump administration's ongoing effort to ramp up deportations.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed Monday that there are thousands of known criminal illegal aliens currently incarcerated in New York City that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking to remove from the country.

'Honor those detainers, and then we won't have to flood the zone with our ICE law enforcement.'

"We're seeing that these criminal illegal aliens are exiting the jails and going back on to New York, or Chicago, or these other sanctuary streets to re-perpetuate their crimes," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News.

"Today, in New York City's jails are 7,169 criminal illegal aliens," McLaughlin continued. "We're talking about hundreds of murderers, hundreds of sexual predators, drug traffickers, the worst of the worst."

McLaughlin encouraged sanctuary city politicians to cooperate with immigration officials to remove these known threats from the country.

"Honor those detainers, and then we won't have to flood the zone with our ICE law enforcement. We won't have to put those men and women on the ground because we will get these vicious criminals out of New York City's jails," McLaughlin added.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, has vowed to resist the immigration raids and criticized current Mayor Eric Adams (D) for cooperating with the Trump administration.

In October, Mamdani called Trump's ICE "a reckless agency," arguing that "collaboration hasn't worked."

"We need to change our laws — and stand up to Washington," he stated.

After securing a victory in the mayoral election, Mamdani issued a warning to ICE.

"My message to ICE agents, and to everyone across this city, is that everyone will be held to the same standard of the law. If you violate the law, you must be held accountable," Mamdani said.

"There's sadly a sense that is growing across this country that certain people are allowed to violate the law whether that be the president or agents themselves," he stated. "What New Yorkers are looking for is an era of consistency. An era of clarity and an era of conviction. And that's what we will deliver to them."

