Sabrina Carpenter condemns White House's 'evil and disgusting' use of her song — it responds with ridicule

The White House fired back at singer Sabrina Carpenter after she strongly objected to the use of one of her songs in a social media post from the Trump administration.

The video shows people getting arrested by law enforcement officials while Carpenter's popular song "Juno" plays in the background. Carpenter responded from her own social media account.

'We won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country.'

"Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye," reads the White House post from Monday.

She replied, "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded on Tuesday with a statement again referencing Carpenter's music.

"Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country," she wrote. "Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

Carpenter's objection might have backfired on her, since it brought more attention to the White House video. It has garnered more than 3.3 million views.

Other musicians have decried the use of their songs by the Trump administration, including Beyoncé, Abba, the Foo Fighters, and Kenny Loggins.

Carpenter made headlines in 2023 when she filmed a music video at the the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic church in Brooklyn, New York, which included "profane decorations" on the altar.

