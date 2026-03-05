Tucker Carlson's nicotine shipment hijacked, prompting manhunt, 6-figure bounty

Tucker Carlson's nicotine pouch company has announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a multimillion-dollar shipment of product that was reportedly hijacked in Southern California.

ALP Supply Co., the brand Carlson launched in 2024 with Turning Point Brands, noted on Wednesday that the shipment contained roughly 378,000 tins of the nicotine product and was headed for a warehouse in Kentucky.

'Redistribute their booty.'

While tracking data initially indicated that the truck was progressing eastbound toward its destination, "communication was suddenly lost," ALP said. Investigators are looking into whether the vehicle's location system was modified to provide false positioning data.

The company — which stressed that the delay of its product was temporary — claimed that the driver of the missing truck had "presented what looked like legitimate credentials at pickup, but those documents have since been determined to be fake."

The Fullerton Police Department told TMZ that a report was taken with regard to the hijacking on Feb. 23.

ALP — short for American Lip Pillow — claimed in a release that it has been working closely with law enforcement authorities and has been in contact with the FBI.

Blaze News has reached out to the FBI for comment.

"We know what it feels like to want an Alp so badly that you could hijack a truck full of it. But come on. That's illegal," Carlson said in a statement. "We're going to find the people who did this and redistribute their booty. Alp for the people."

Amid wild speculation about the motivation of the hijacker and a deluge of related memes, the company shared a playful, AI-generated video with a '90s action-movie aesthetic in which Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — all sporting mullets — discuss the heist, with Kennedy warning that "you're going to f**king die" if you steal someone's ALP pouches.

ALP noted that its $100,000 reward is also good for tips of "credible information" leading to the conviction of those behind the hijacking.