Dolly Parton lays down the law before collab with pop star Sabrina Carpenter: 'I don't make fun of Jesus'

Country music icon Dolly Parton recently collaborated with pop star Sabrina Carpenter on a new remix of the song "Please Please Please." But before agreeing to work with Carpenter, the queen of country music had two important conditions.

Under no circumstances would Jesus be disrespected, nor would foul language be used.

"Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then. I told her, 'I said, now, I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words on camera, but known to if I get mad enough,'" Parton revealed in an interview with Knox News.

It apparently worked.

In the original track, Carpenter sings a single curse word in the chorus, "I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf**ker." But in the remixed track, that lyric in the chorus, which is sung by Carpenter and Parton both, now says, "I beg you, don't embarrass me like the others."

While it's not immediately clear whether Parton had legitimate concerns about collaborating with Carpenter, the 25-year-old pop star did come under fire two years ago after filming a music video for her song "Feather" at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic church in Brooklyn, New York.

Like most of Carpenter's stage costumes, she wore minimal clothing in the music video, which was filmed inside and outside the church, while her production crew was accused of putting "profane decorations" atop and around the church's altar, according to the Catholic News Agency. The Diocese of Brooklyn later said it was "appalled at what was filmed."

The diocesan bishop, Robert Brennan, later celebrated a Mass of Reparation, the New York Times reported, which "restored the sanctity of this church and repaired the harm."

Parton, meanwhile, is an outspoken Christian.

In a 2018 book about her faith, Parton declared that "a belief in God is essential."

"You have to believe in something bigger than yourself. We grew up believing that through God all things are possible," she said in the book. "People say, ‘Well, I am surprised that you talk about your faith,’ and I say, ‘Why not? That’s who I am. That’s what keeps me going.'"

In 2023, Parton said she believes that "all thing are possible" through God.

"My faith impacts everything that I do because I do believe that, through God, all things are possible," Parton said. "And so I always ask God to bless everything that I do and the people that I work with and to bring all the right things and right people into my life and to take the wrong ones out."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!