Bill Clinton claims in Epstein testimony he has never lied under oath

Newly released footage from the House Oversight Committee has put Bill and Hillary Clinton back under the microscope — this time over their past associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

During his testimony, former President Bill Clinton was shown photos of himself with the convicted sex offender.

“They actually decided to show him some of the photos of his time with Epstein during the testimony,” Gonzales says, pointing out that “he is having quite the time reliving his past experience with Epstein.”

In the clip of Clinton, he appears to be taken by the photos, staring at them while his lawyer tries to grab them and take them away from him. He takes them back and looks a little longer.

“That is not, to me, not the vibes you want to be giving when you’re being questioned about your involvement with a known sex trafficker of young girls. Probably not the look that you want to give,” Gonzales says.

Clinton also went on to claim while under oath that he never has lied while under oath, Gonzales says.

“Very interesting when we just revisit some of Bill Clinton’s very famous history,” Gonzales comments.

“First question I have for you, Mr. President, have you ever lied in a deposition?” Clinton was asked during his testimony.

“No,” Clinton responded.

“Have you ever lied while under oath?” he was asked again.

“No,” he responded again.

“I think what he meant was, ‘No, I’ve never lied while under oath, except for the time that I was impeached for lying under oath about having an affair with my intern Monica Lewinsky,’” Gonzales says.

“Do you really reach a point in your life where you actually forget that you were a president who was impeached for lying under oath about the affair that you had in the Oval Office with your staffer?” she asks. “Like, I feel like that would have to be the very last memory to go.”

