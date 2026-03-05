10-year-old Florida boy arrested, perp-walked on camera over kill list, threatening to bring gun to elementary school: Cops

A 10-year-old Florida boy was arrested and perp-walked on camera after threatening to bring a gun to his elementary school and leaving a kill list in his classroom, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday posted video of the boy in handcuffs, being led out of a patrol vehicle and being walked to a holding cell.

'This is another reminder to talk to your kids and teach them this lesson before they learn it in the juvenile justice system.'

Officials said the student wrote in permanent marker on a Pride Elementary classroom whiteboard that he'd bring a gun to school.

The student then left a "list of people who i'm gunna kill" in a desk, officials said.

The sheriff's office said the boy is in custody on a felony charge of making a written threat to kill.

Blaze News is not naming or showing the face of the suspect due to his age.

RELATED: 12-year-old Florida girl posts 'detailed manifesto' about conducting mass shooting at middle school over bullying: Cops

Image source: Volusia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office video screenshot

The parents of the three students named on the list were notified, officials said.

The sheriff's office said the boy told deputies he didn't mean it, and his parent indicated that he doesn't have access to any firearms.

Officials said, "That doesn't change the consequences of his actions. This is another reminder to talk to your kids and teach them this lesson before they learn it in the juvenile justice system."

Late last month the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said officers arrested a 12-year-old girl after she posted online a "detailed manifesto" about carrying out a mass shooting at a middle school due to bullying.

Blaze News over the last several months has reported about Florida authorities accusing teens — and those even younger — of making similar threats and arresting them. What's more, law enforcement agencies frequently have released the names and images of the young suspects, a decision that hasn't made every observer happy.

In February, a pair of 15-year-olds were arrested after being accused of threatening to shoot up high schools, police said.

In late October, an 11-year-old girl was arrested after writing a "kill list" at her desk at school, police said. Then just two weeks later, an 11-year-old boy from the same school district was arrested after allegedly creating a "kill list" at school, police said.

Also in October, a Florida sheriff's office came under fire for posting 9-year-old male's mug shot on Facebook after his felony arrest for allegedly bringing a knife into his elementary school.

Just a week prior, that same sheriff's office said a 10-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, a third-degree felony, after bringing a pocketknife to school and threatening another student. The sheriff's office posted the suspect's name and mug shot.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!