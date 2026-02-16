2 Florida 15-year-olds accused of threatening to shoot up high schools

Two 15-year-old males are accused of threatening to shoot up Florida high schools and were arrested last week.

One teen is from Volusia County, and the sheriff's office said officers responded Thursday to a tip about him. The second teen is from Okaloosa County, and the sheriff's office reportedly arrested him last Monday.

Blaze News is not naming or showing the faces of the suspects due to their ages.

The Okaloosa County 15-year-old lives in Fort Walton Beach and was charged with issuing a written/electronic threat to commit a mass shooting and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony, the sheriff's office told WEAR-TV.

The sheriff's office said the teen's threats were directed toward Choctawhatchee High School and that "investigation witnesses" told the sheriff's office that the suspect "had been making increasingly specific threats between December 2025 and January 2026," the station reported.

Officials were notified Jan. 16, WEAR said.

The sheriff's office noted to the station that a "forensic analysis of his phone revealed it contained a document titled 'List 2026' containing names of students that attend or have attended Choctawhatchee High School" but that "no weapons were found."

The suspect admitted to investigators that he made the threats but said that they were "jokes," WEAR reported.

Sheriff Eric Aden had the following to say about the incident, according to the station:

I commend those who reported the threats. Their willingness to speak up may have prevented a dangerous situation. Reporting concerns is the best way to protect your classmates, your school, your community, and yourself. I encourage parents to please talk to your children about the seriousness of violent statements and the importance of reporting concerning behavior immediately to school administrators or law enforcement. We are proud of our successful partnership with the Okaloosa County School District as well as those who did the right thing and came forward.

The teen in question was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility near Crestview, WEAR said.

As for the 15-year-old from Volusia County, the sheriff's office said it responded to a tip about an Atlantic High School student "who posted about shooting up his high school."

Officials said Thursday he's "in custody for a felony. I can't solve every issue out there that might cause a 15-year-old to post what he posted. But I can guarantee we're going to act quickly to protect the 99% of kids who just want to know they're safe at school. Once again, parents, talk to your kids before they make this mistake."

