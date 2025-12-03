Exclusive: Pete Hegseth to bring Christmas back to the Pentagon

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is launching his latest endeavor to uproot woke culture in the federal government by bringing Christmas to the Department of War, and Blaze News has exclusively learned about some recent changes at the Pentagon that are sure to bring everyone into the holiday spirit.

For instance, Hegseth will be holding the first ever Pentagon Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon as well as revamping the old Christmas tree on the grounds.

Bald eagles were seen flying overhead.

This ceremony serves as a major course-correction from previous Pentagon leadership, contrasting starkly with President Joe Biden's Department of Defense.

Under Hegseth's leadership, this is the first time the Pentagon has decorated for Christmas at this scale, according to a DOW official.

Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images

To commemorate this new era at the Pentagon, Hegseth also signed off on removing the old Amelanchier tree that was planted on the grounds around 2008. The old tree had been declining for some time and was slated to be removed within the next year.

The tree was replaced by a 14-foot Nellie Stevens Holly from the Green Works Nursery in Chantilly, Virginia. Bald eagles were seen flying overhead while the new tree was being planted, one DOW official told Blaze News.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

All Pentagon staff and their families were extended an invitation to the lighting ceremony, according to a DOW official.

"We are pro-family and pro-Christmas at the department," the official told Blaze News.

