Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Exclusive: Sen. Blackburn introduces bill that would bar military 'leftists' from disrespecting Trump in key way
November 07, 2025
'America’s military bases should reflect current leadership.'
Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee introduced key legislation on Friday to ensure that military bases respect their commander in chief.
Blackburn introduced the Respect the Chief Act in response to reports of military bases failing to display portraits of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. In response to the bases and military officials who may be motivated by ideology rather than tradition, Blackburn's legislation would formally require the portraits to be displayed, according to bill text obtained exclusively by Blaze News.
Rather than allowing this tradition to be carried out at the discretion of commanders, who sometimes may be 'leftists,' Blackburn decided to take matters into her own hands.
“The president of the United States is the Commander in Chief, and chain-of-command boards at America’s military bases should reflect current leadership,” Blackburn told Blaze News.
“The Respect the Chief Act would ensure military bases continue this long-standing tradition and prevent leftists from disrespecting the chain of command.”
RELATED: Exclusive: Republican senator introduces bill slashing funds to anti-American governments
Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Blackburn's legislation came in response to the suspension of Colonel Sheyla Baez Ramirez, a commander at Fort McCoy who failed to install photos of Trump, Vance, and Hegseth at the base back in April.
Following the scandal, Blackburn recognized the lack of formal federal statutes and regulations that require these customs to be upheld. Rather than allowing this tradition to be carried out at the discretion of commanders, who sometimes may be "leftists," Blackburn decided to take matters into her own hands.
RELATED: Democrat senator makes stunning admission about Obamacare failures
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
In addition to mandating the display of the portraits of the president, vice president, and secretary of war, Blackburn's bill would require the separate military branches within the Department of War to submit reports to the executive branch confirming that all displays of leadership reflect the current chain of command.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
rebekazeljko
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.