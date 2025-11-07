Exclusive: Sen. Blackburn introduces bill that would bar military 'leftists' from disrespecting Trump in key way

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee introduced key legislation on Friday to ensure that military bases respect their commander in chief.

Blackburn introduced the Respect the Chief Act in response to reports of military bases failing to display portraits of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. In response to the bases and military officials who may be motivated by ideology rather than tradition, Blackburn's legislation would formally require the portraits to be displayed, according to bill text obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

Rather than allowing this tradition to be carried out at the discretion of commanders, who sometimes may be 'leftists,' Blackburn decided to take matters into her own hands.

“The president of the United States is the Commander in Chief, and chain-of-command boards at America’s military bases should reflect current leadership,” Blackburn told Blaze News.

“The Respect the Chief Act would ensure military bases continue this long-standing tradition and prevent leftists from disrespecting the chain of command.”

Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Blackburn's legislation came in response to the suspension of Colonel Sheyla Baez Ramirez, a commander at Fort McCoy who failed to install photos of Trump, Vance, and Hegseth at the base back in April.

Following the scandal, Blackburn recognized the lack of formal federal statutes and regulations that require these customs to be upheld. Rather than allowing this tradition to be carried out at the discretion of commanders, who sometimes may be "leftists," Blackburn decided to take matters into her own hands.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In addition to mandating the display of the portraits of the president, vice president, and secretary of war, Blackburn's bill would require the separate military branches within the Department of War to submit reports to the executive branch confirming that all displays of leadership reflect the current chain of command.

