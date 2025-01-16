Trump appoints 3 box-office mega stars to usher in 'The Golden Age of Hollywood'

President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of three special envoys to Hollywood, California, for the purpose of making the entertainment business great again.

Trump announced the selection of three pro-Trump celebrities on Thursday on the Truth Social online platform.

'These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest.'

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," said Trump.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!" he explained. "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

The entertainment industry in Southern California has faced numerous setbacks, including the increasing number of companies choosing to film in other states and countries that offer lucrative tax breaks. Hollywood also lost business during the damaging pandemic and from writer strikes. The region will also have to recover from the historic destruction from a series of wildfires.

Stallone, Gibson, and Voight have all made statements in support of Trump's presidency.

Trump had previously threatened to help move the entertainment industry from Hollywood to Nevada while he spoke at a rally in September.

“If I pull this off with the help of your governor, a lot of Hollywood will be moving from California because right now you don't have the land," said Trump. "It's owned by the federal government. We're going to open up that land to you; you'll be able to build studios and everything else."

