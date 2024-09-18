Mark Wahlberg echoes Trump's plan to move Hollywood film industry — '[Nevada's] got everything to offer'

At a recent rally in Nevada, Donald Trump brought up an interesting subject: Hollywood.

“If I pull this off with the help of your governor, a lot of Hollywood will be moving from California because right now you don't have the land … it's owned by the federal government. We're going to open up that land to you; you'll be able to build studios and everything else,” he told a cheering crowd.

Dave Rubin loves Trump’s idea to take a crumbling Hollywood and move it somewhere else where it can be prosperous.

And apparently, Mark Wahlberg agrees.

Dave plays a clip of the actor “talking about his mission to bring film studios to Nevada.”

“I’m hoping to premiere my next film here and hoping to make lots of films here and move lots of studios and streamers and everybody here to create new jobs, new industry. I think [Nevada’s] got everything to offer.



Wahlberg articulated his goal to “bring something to the table when coming to Las Vegas because Las Vegas obviously has so much to offer.”

“I think when people hear Las Vegas, they think of the Strip and casinos, which is fine, but 20 minutes away, it's one of the most amazing communities that I've ever been a part of. It's all about faith and family, and it’s thriving,” he explained.

“I wanted to come with something to offer myself, whether it be hopefully bringing the film industry here, bringing, you know, a factory here to make shoes and apparel and creating other opportunity and jobs. I want to enrich the community and be a part of something,” he continued, emphasizing his intentions to “be connected to people,” “find great partnerships,” “work hard with people,” “create opportunity,” and “inspire other people.”

Dave admires someone who’s willing to leave his home behind for the sake of building a better community.

“He saw what was happening there and said, ‘Oh, there are places where I can do this better and I can be part of something that is building and thriving,” he says.

“That really is the message right now for America,” he continues. “Which way do we want to go? Do we want to be more like California, or do we want to be more like … a Nevada that is thriving or a Florida that is thriving or a Texas that is thriving?”

