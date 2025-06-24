Georgetown professor deletes social media post expressing 'hope' for 'symbolic' attack from Iran

A Georgetown University professor apologized for a deleted post where he offered his hope that Iran might issue a "symbolic" retaliatory attack after the U.S. devastated their nuclear weapons capabilities.

Islamic Civilization Professor Jonathan Brown deleted the message on the X social media platform and offered an apology after many reacted with outrage to the post.

'I deleted my previous tweet because a lot of people were interpreting it as a call for violence.'

“I’m not an expert, but I assume Iran could still get a bomb easily. I hope Iran does some symbolic strike on a base, then everyone stops," he wrote on Sunday.

He went on to make other observations that many perceived as his siding with Iran in the conflict.

After he was assailed by outrage from many who were accusing him of advocating the death of U.S. military members, he deleted the tweet and apologized.

“I deleted my previous tweet because a lot of people were interpreting it as a call for violence,” Brown wrote. “That’s not what I intended. I have two immediate family members in the U.S. military who’ve served abroad and wouldn’t want any harm to befall American soldiers ... or anyone!”

He later protected his account and made his posts private.

A spokesperson for the university told the Jewish Insider that they were "appalled" at the comments by Brown.

“We are reviewing this matter to see if further action is warranted,” said the spokesperson.

Ironically, a limited missile strike is what Iran issued against U.S. bases on Monday, and CNN News even referred to the operation as "symbolic" in nature.

Jewish students have accused Georgetown University of not doing enough to protect them from anti-Semitic intimidation from anti-Israel activists.

Later on Monday, President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, and he dubbed the conflict the "12 Days War."

