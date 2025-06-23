Trump announces ceasefire between Iran and Israel: 'GOD BLESS THE WORLD!'

President Donald Trump shocked the world on Monday when he announced that Iran and Israel had agreed on a ceasefire in the war that has rocked the Middle East.

The president said that the war should be called "the 12 Day War," in an announcement posted on social media.

'This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!'

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" he wrote.

He said that Iran will begin the ceasefire, and 12 hours later Israel will join the ceasefire.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR.' This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!" he continued.

"God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" he added.

The message did not say anything about whether Iran had agreed to any concessions about a nuclear enrichment program.

Very soon afterward, Vice President JD Vance confirmed the agreement in an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News.

"We were actually working on that just as I left the White House to come over here, so that’s good news that the president was able to get that across the finish line," Vance said. "I think what it means, Bret, is quite simple. First of all, the president — without, knock on wood, having a single American casualty — obliterated the Iranian nuclear program."

"We are now in a place where we weren’t a week ago. A week ago, Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon. Now, Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have because we destroyed it," Vance continued.

"So that’s a very, very big thing," he added. "Now, what that means, I think, is, we have to talk to Iran and of course to Israel about what the future holds, because while we have obliterated the Iranian nuclear program, our hope and our expectation is that they’re not gonna try to rebuild that program."

He went on to say that the president’s goal was to obtain a “long-term settlement” that would secure “peace in the region.”

Later on, sources said that both Israel and Iran confirmed the peace deal.

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to include comments from Vice President JD Vance and acknowledgment from Iran and Israel.

