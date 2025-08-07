Court documents: Cory Mills ordered to appear before judge in restraining order case

According to court documents obtained by Blaze News, Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) has been ordered to appear for a court hearing regarding a request for a restraining order filed by Miss United States Lindsey Langston. The restraining order filing was first reported by Drop Site News.

Mills has been battling numerous allegations of improper behavior, but the latest allegations have to do with harassment and threats made against an American beauty queen who said she had a relationship with the congressman.

Langston broke up with Mills, and he allegedly threatened to send private videos of her to her acquaintances to embarrass and humiliate her.

On Thursday, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative, Mills said in a statement to the Floridian that a judge had denied the application of the restraining order against him.

However, while an emergency protection order was rejected in Columbia County, according to Daytona Beach News-Journal, a restraining order can be still be granted after both sides present evidence at a hearing for consideration. The Journal reported that a hearing had been scheduled. The matter has not been fully adjudicated.

Blaze News has reviewed a copy of a court order from a judge in Columbia County. That document set the hearing for August 18 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom for a hearing before a judge. As the respondent, Cory Mills was told to appear. The order states that if either party fails to appear, they will be bound by the ruling of the judge.

In addition to reporting on the upcoming hearing, the Daytona Beach News-Journal also noted that Mills has retained the services of an attorney to represent him in the matter.

On Tuesday, Lindsey Langston told Blaze News that she had met Mills when she was in her twenties, about a year before he won his first congressional election. Langston claimed that they had a romantic relationship and that Mills proposed that they get married and begin a family.

