Panicking? Cory Mills allegedly harasses Miss United States to try to kill bombshell story

Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida seemingly panicked on Tuesday evening, allegedly contacting Miss United States repeatedly after he learned that she had gone to the media and the police about his troubling behavior following their breakup earlier this year.

As Blaze News reported on Tuesday, Lindsey Langston, the reigning Miss United States, has accused Mills of threatening to physically harm her future romantic partners and even to share sexually explicit material of her with them after she broke up with him in February. Langston told Blaze News that she ended her three-year relationship with Mills and moved out of their shared residence in New Smyrna, Florida, after discovering that Mills, who is believed to still be married to wife Rana Al Saadi, had yet another girlfriend, Sarah Raviani, living at Mills' penthouse apartment in Washington, D.C.

'Only you can stop this.'

In an attempt to learn Mills' side of the story, Blaze News and other media outlets, including Drop Site's Roger Sollenberger, reached out to Mills and his staff for comment about Langston's bombshell accusations. The requests for comment seemingly sent Mills and his team into a tailspin.

Langston told Blaze News that even though she had previously blocked Mills' phone number and social media accounts, he managed to circumvent the block by using Raviani's phone to call her Tuesday. Langston, who did not recognize Raviani's phone number, indicated that she hung up quickly after recognizing Mills' voice.

Langston then began receiving text messages from Raviani's number as well, she said. These communications used emotional blackmail, begging Langston not to expose Mills because such public exposure might harm Mills' son, Langston said.

One message Langston received read, "Only you can stop this," while another said, "I understand you [sic] mom is going through a lot of mental health issues," according to Drop Site.

Raviani did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc./Getty Images

Catherine Treadwell, Mills' chief of staff, also sent messages to Langston, attempting to concern-monger before threatening Langston with litigation, a screenshot obtained by Blaze News showed.

"Hey! What is going on? Is everything ok?" said the first Treadwell message, timestamped at 5:55 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

"This reporter reached out with a lot of accusations. Can you fill me in? I dont [sic] want to be caught off guard bc [Mills' son] reads everything," read the second message, according to the screenshot.

"I care about you and I don't want you to get in trouble in anyway [sic]," came the third. "FL is a two person consent state which means any texts shared with a third party including reporter without consent from both parties."

The screenshot reviewed by Blaze News showed no response from Langston, and Anthony Sabatini, an attorney who represented Langston briefly and who ran against Mills in the 2022 Republican congressional primary, confirmed she never replied to those messages.

'The threats made by Mills' staffers against Ms. Langston in an attempt to pressure her to lie and drop the story are criminal and a disturbing abuse of power.'

Blaze News recently received similarly threatening messages from yet another Mills team member. In response to a request for comment about a separate story involving private messages, Jillian Anderson, Mills' communications director, told Blaze News in an email on July 20:

As a resident of Florida, Congressman Mills has not consented to any third party using or disclosing his private text messages. Any unauthorized use of these communications would be in direct violation of state law and may expose the user to both criminal penalties — up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine — and civil liability, including liquidated damages of at least $1,000 per violation plus potential punitive damages and attorney’s fees.



Therefore, use or publication of Congressman Mills’ text messages without his express permission would be unlawful. We request that you refrain from using them unless proper, informed consent is obtained from him.

The alleged threats have not deterred Langston, who has already filed to obtain a restraining order against Mills. A judge is expected to rule on the restraining order sometime Wednesday.

Mills' alleged communications with Langston on Tuesday night will be used to bolster the case for a restraining order, a source told Blaze News.

"The threats made by Mills' staffers against Ms. Langston in an attempt to pressure her to lie and drop the story are criminal and a disturbing abuse of power," Sabatini said in a statement to Blaze News.

Sabatini likewise called the threats of litigation against his former client "totally made up." Sabatini posted to social media screenshots of some of Mills' recent alleged messages to Langston, claiming they are evidence that Mills committed "sexual extortion," a second-degree felony in Florida.

Blaze News reached out to Mills for comment on these latest allegations of harassment, and Anderson replied, calling our reporting on the sextortion accusations "gossip."

Mills offered a different response about the sextortion accusations to Politico, claiming Sabatini is "weaponizing the legal system to launch a political attack."

