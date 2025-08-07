Is ‘Big Balls’ the next George Floyd of white people?

A former DOGE employee known as “Big Balls” was reportedly brutally beaten in an attempted carjacking.

“Big Balls,” whose real name is Edward Coristine, was left bloodied by a group of “thugs” in Washington, D.C., after trying to protect his girlfriend.

President Donald Trump called Mr. Coristine an “incredible man” and threatened to take federal control of Washington, D.C., until crimes of this nature were stopped.

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“The Laws in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. ... If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City,” he continued.

“If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump concluded.

“This image and this guy is going to end up being the George Floyd for white people, that he is going to be a rallying cry. It’s clear cut who the hero is here. It's clear cut who the good guys and bad guys are here. This isn’t controversial. This is a smoking gun,” Whitlock says.

“He’s a rallying point, a hero, a line in the sand. That’s what black people, Black Lives Matter used George Floyd as, ‘This is the example of how America treats black people.’ I think white people are about to say, ‘This is an example of how black people treat white people,’” he adds.

“I don’t think so,” BlazeTV contributor and former Patriots wide receiver TJ Moe argues.

“Nobody believes anything anymore. And that is, I think, what’s going to stop the next George Floyd from happening. Nobody has any idea what’s real. Like what are the actual details? We always wait to see,” he explains.

“George Floyd was different. And I also don’t think it’s very easy. People don’t love to hear this, but just look, 90% of black people vote the same way. Ninety percent of black people, I think, feel like they’re victims. ... It’s very easy to get black people running in the same direction. It’s not easy to get white people running in the same direction,” he continues.

“Fifty percent run the other way the second they hear that the other 50% is going this way,” he says, adding, “So this rallying cry, like you’re going to get all the white people, I don’t see it.”

