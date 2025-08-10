Is progressive Christianity really Christian? The truth may challenge you

An oxymoron is the combination of two contradictory terms to create a new meaning. For example, the words "deafening" and “silence” are sometimes paired to capture the uncomfortable sensation of an environment so quiet the silence rings like a loud noise in one’s ears.

Allie Beth Stuckey, BlazeTV host of “Relatable,” says “progressive Christianity” is an oxymoron because the terms are antithetical.

What meaning do these two words make when paired together? The answer, despite what many argue, is not a branch of Christianity, but a branch of heresy rooted in left-wing political activism.

“A progressive Christian is not a Christian because Christianity is not progressive. It is static,” Allie explains. “It is defined by a central fixed truth. This truth does not change. It doesn't progress. It doesn't evolve.”

That central and fixed truth is, of course, the gospel message: Jesus Christ, fully God and fully man, atoned for the sins of mankind via his death, offering salvation for those who believe and follow Him.

Allie, citing multiple scriptures, says, “We read that Jesus is a savior from sin and death – spiritual death, which is separation from God in hell. That is the most fundamental defining belief of Christianity.”

However, “those who call themselves progressive Christians deny this central truth” because their definitions of savior, sin, and salvation oppose biblical definitions.

To the progressive Christian, Jesus is “a moral teacher,” “an activist,” “a justification for socialism,” and “a liberator from earthly systems of oppression.”

The Christian faith is seen as “a means by which we fight for the liberation of the oppressed and the marginalized.”

The oppressed and marginalized, as defined exclusively by modern Democrats, includes “the illegal immigrant, the non-white person, the LGBTQ person, and ... when it comes to abortion, the woman.” Essentially, anyone “not receiving taxpayer subsidized privileges” falls into this category, says Allie.

And so progressive “Christians” fight for these oppressed and marginalized people by “voting and advocating for a political system that prioritizes [their] needs and the desires ... above the needs of the privileged class of oppressors, which are made up of white people, straight men and the rich, and really anyone in any demographic who opposes progressive policies,” Allie explains.

“This is, to the so-called progressive Christian, salvation. This is the kingdom of heaven. This is the gospel in their world. Sin is collective, not personal. Salvation is political, not spiritual. The kingdom of heaven is earthly, not eternal. Jesus is a savior from conservatism, not condemnation," she adds.

But what does the Bible really teach?

“That there is a perfect holy God who created the world. Because He is holy, He cannot tolerate sin. That's bad news for us because all of us have sinned – every single one of us,” says Allie.

“But God, because He loves us, warts and all, sins and all, sent someone to reach His perfect standard on our behalf, and that was Jesus, His only son, who lived a perfectly sinless life and yet was executed like a brutal criminal.”

To hear more of Allie’s commentary, watch the episode above.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

Subscribe to Allie Beth Stuckey's channel on YouTube for FREE access to more of her upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture and politics from a Christian, millennial perspective.