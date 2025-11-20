GOP ex-aide found tied up with gruesome wounds and 'Trump whore' written on her stomach — feds say it was all a hoax

A woman found with hateful political messages written on her body with gruesome injuries was not a victim of a heinous attack, but she plotted the hoax herself, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Twenty-six-year-old Natalie Greene was found bound up with zip ties with numerous slashes and "Trump whore" written on her stomach on the night of July 23, according to a press release. The Rutgers student was working for Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey at the time.

They also obtained a photograph of the design for the body modification that Greene requested from the scarification artist. They matched the wounds photographed by an officer.

Greene allegedly told investigators that she and a friend were attacked by three armed men on a trail at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve in New Jersey.

When police arrived, they found her yelling, "He has a gun! He has a gun!" and crying loudly.

She was also found with the message "Van Drew is a racist" written in marker on her body.

Greene was transported to a hospital for treatment, where officers took photographs that were included in the criminal complaint.

Investigators grew suspicious when Greene's friend appeared agitated when asked to provide keys to the car they drove to the nature reserve, a Maserati sport utility vehicle. After gaining access to the car, they found black zip ties as well as duct tape inside.

RELATED: Dem who blamed Trump for 'Hinduphobic' messages has been arrested for alleged race hoax

Image source: U.S. Dept. of Justice press release screenshot composite

Police then obtained cellphone data from the pair and saw that Greene had driven to the studio of a "scarification artist" in Pennsylvania just before the reported assault.

After obtaining data from their phones, investigators saw that someone had googled "zip ties near me" from her friend's phone as well. They were able to garner evidence that she purchased the zip ties on the day of the alleged attack at a Dollar General store.

Investigators said they obtained evidence from the scarification studio that showed Greene paid $500 for body modifications just hours before the alleged attack. The studio requires clients to provide identification and sign a consent form prior to services performed.

They also obtained a photograph of the design for the body modification that Greene requested from the scarification artist. They matched the wounds photographed by an officer.

Drew's office released a statement about Greene to the New Jersey Globe.

"While Natalie is no longer associated with the congressman’s government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her and hope she’s getting the care she needs," the statement read.

RELATED: Activists blame Trump for 'kidnapping' of mom for deportation — feds say it was a hoax

Image source: U.S. Dept. of Justice press release screenshot

Greene was charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and making false statements to federal law enforcement. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison as well as a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

She was released on a $200,000 unsecured bond after her arraignment on Wednesday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!