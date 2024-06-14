Democrat who blamed GOP and Trump for 'Hinduphobic' messages has been arrested by Texas Rangers for alleged race hoax

A Democratic candidate who blamed former President Donald Trump and other Republicans for "Hinduphobic" messages sent to him on social media was arrested after an investigation found that he had sent them himself.

Taral Patel is a candidate for commissioner for Fort Bend County, but he is going viral for being implicated in an alleged impersonation racial hoax.

'These hateful images are from a place of deep and misguided fear.'

In Sept. 2023, Taral Patel lambasted his political opponents over the vile racism sent to him on social media.

“As your Democratic candidate for County Commissioner, I am always open to criticism of my policy positions and stances on issues. However, when my Republican opponents supporters’ decide to hurl #racist, #anti-immigrant, #Hinduphobic, or otherwise disgusting insults at my family, faith community, colleagues, and me - that crosses a line," he wrote.

"Fort Bend County’s diversity has made us all stronger, and these hateful images are from a place of deep and misguided fear," he added, "incited by people like former President Donald Trump and today’s extremist Republican party fear that immigrants are ‘taking their jobs’ and setting out to hurt our own communities.”

On Wednesday, Patel was arrested.

The Democrat was booked on a third-degree felony charge of online impersonation and a misdemeanor charge of misrepresentation of identity for sending himself racist messages after an investigation by the Fort Bend District Attorney's Public Integrity Division and the Texas Rangers.

Patel won the primary election for the Democratic Party in March and is set to face Republican incumbent Andy Meyers in November for the commissioner's seat for the third precinct.

Investigators said most of the posts that are suspected to have been secretly written by Patel were on Facebook from Oct. 2022 until May 2024.

The Democrat was given a $20,000 bond for the felony charge and a $2,500 bond for the misdemeanor charge. He had previously worked in President Joe Biden's administration.

Patel has not yet responded to requests for comment about the arrest, but a legal expert told KPRC-TV that he is still allowed to run in the election. If he voluntarily resigns, then Democrats would be forced to run a write-in candidate for the election.

