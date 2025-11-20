Fire breaks out at UN climate alarmist conference reportedly plagued by flood, toilet, 'inadequate air-conditioning' problems

Over 50,000 climate alarmists from across the globe climbed aboard fuel-guzzling planes, boats, and automobiles and traveled to Belém, Brazil, this month to attend the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

On the second-last day of anti-American diatribes and globalist pearl-clutching over the supposed crisis that Bill Gates recently admitted "will not lead to humanity's demise," the conference went up in smoke, at least partly.

'The world is watching Belem.'

Footage circulating online shows a hectic scene: of flames erupting in the pavilion area of the Hangar Convention and Fair Center of the Amazon, where nations and various NGOs had set up their public-facing stands; of security guards blowing whistles and shooing panicked delegates and observers away; and of some individuals attempting to extinguish the growing inferno as it ate a hole in the roof.

One person in the office of the summit presidency confirmed that the blaze had been contained within about 30 minutes, the New York Times noted.

"Firefighters and security teams responded promptly and continue to monitor the site," Cop30 organizers said in a statement obtained by Le Monde.

It's presently unclear what started the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

The fire proved to be the latest of several issues affecting the conference.

For instance, torrential rainfall at the outset of the conference flooded the entrances to the venue and left certain meeting areas soaked. There were reportedly also complaints of non-functional restrooms and oppressive heat.

In addition to complaining about "inadequate air-conditioning in venue areas" and the "poor condition of the delegation offices provided," Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, whined in a Nov. 12 letter to Andre Correa do Lago, the president of COP30, that the conference's security was substandard. According to Stiell, hundreds of protesters had damaged property and injured staffers.

COP30 was embroiled in scandal even before it began as the result of the local government's decision to cut a four-lane highway through tens of thousands of acres of protected Amazon rainforest to ensure that COP30's participants would enjoy easy motorized transit in and out of the hosting city.

Hours before the fire began, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged negotiators to reach an "ambitious compromise" on an anti-fossil-fuel agenda, stating, "The world is watching Belem."

