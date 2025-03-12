Miles of protected Amazon rainforest cleared for highway to UN climate summit

Climate alarmists are planning yet another summit under the auspices of the United Nations to discuss changing weather patterns, wealth redistribution schemes, and ways of regulating human behavior.

Instead of holding a virtual meeting, thereby eliminating the need for the November conference's over 50,000 participants to fly around the world, the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference will be held in Belém, Brazil — the gateway to the Amazon River.

To ensure that COP30's participants enjoy easy motorized transit in and out of the city, a four-lane highway is being cut through the protected Amazon forest, which absorbs one-fourth of the supposedly problematic carbon dioxide absorbed by all the land on Earth.

According to the BBC, eight miles of rainforest has already been cut down to make room for the partially built Avenida Liberdade highway. Former carbon-capture systems are being stacked high along the roadside.

The American conservation site Mongabay reported that construction on the highway through the 18,427-acre Belém Environmental Protection Area began on June 15, 2024.

Adler Silveira, the state government's infrastructure secretary, stated at the outset, "We are committed to advancing the works respecting environmental legislation and the preservation of local fauna and flora."

While rainforest is being flattened, the state government indicated that the highway will be illuminated with solar-powered lights and have bicycle lanes.

The state government has reportedly been interested in clearing an 8.3-mile stretch through the beleaguered rainforest to build the highway since at least 2012, but environmental concerns got in the way. The decision to hold COP30 in Belém, however, provided the state with an excuse to start chopping down trees.

'COP30 will be the first to undeniably take place at the epicenter of the climate crisis.'

While at the UN headquarters in New York last year, Hedler Barbalho, the governor of Pará, assured his peers that Belém could handle the conference and that preparations were underway to provide guests with "the most extraordinary experience of the environment ... on the floor of the Amazon."

Brazil's president-designate for the summit, André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, noted in a Monday letter to other parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change that "COP30 will be the first to undeniably take place at the epicenter of the climate crisis, and the first to be hosted in the Amazon, one of the world's most vital ecosystems, now at risk of reaching an irreversible tipping point, according to scientists."

Corrêa do Lago noted further that forests — like the one being chopped down outside Belém — "can buy us time in climate action in our rapidly closing window of opportunity. If we reverse deforestation and recover what has been lost, we can unlock massive removals of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere while bringing ecosystems back to life."

Environmentalists and biologists have criticized the project, suggesting that the highway could devastate the local ecosystem and disrupt wildlife movements. Other critics have suggested that the Avenida Liberdade highway will pave the way to more deforestation.

Daniela Dias de Souza, a geographer and project coordinator at the conservation NGO SOS Amazônia, told Mongabay that "deforestation tends to become increasingly stronger along roads because of the opportunities they create, for example illegal logging and even drug trafficking."

