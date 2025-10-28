Bill Gates does stunning about-face on climate 'doomsday' claims: 'This view is wrong'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates alleged in a 2021 work of climate alarmist agitprop that if humanity failed to eliminate so-called greenhouse gas emissions, "climate change will keep getting worse, and the impact on humans will in all likelihood be catastrophic."

In addition to championing a radical upheaval of modern life — advocating for major changes to the way people travel, grow their food, and manufacture goods — in the interest of staving off some prophesied disaster, the billionaire backed the development of an aerosol technology that would dim the sun and trigger a global cooling effect.

'Using more energy is a good thing.'

After spending years fear-mongering about the calamities that would supposedly visit humanity unless governments kneecapped certain industries, regulated into extinction certain behaviors, and redistributed wealth to the right places, Gates has acknowledged that climate change "will not lead to humanity's demise."

In a Monday memo titled "Three tough truths about climate," Gates rejected the "doomsday view of climate change that goes like this: In a few decades, cataclysmic climate change will decimate civilization. The evidence is all around us — just look at all the heat waves and storms caused by rising global temperatures. Nothing matters more than limiting the rise in temperature."

"Fortunately for all of us, this view is wrong," Gates wrote just weeks ahead of the 2025 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Brazil, where participants will enjoy easy access to the venue thanks to the government's decision to flatten over 8 miles of rainforest.

Gates suggested that if the world takes "moderate action" to curb climate change — doing what it's presently doing or just slightly more — the Earth's average temperature 75 years from now will be only 2-3 degrees higher than it was in 1850.

During a 2021 online Harvard Science Book Talk, Gates spoke of dying corals, acidifying oceans, forest fires, and disappearing beaches. He further claimed that unless various changes in global practices were undertaken, "It's going to be essentially unlivable at the Equator by the end of the century."

He has since adopted a more optimistic outlook, suggesting that warming might make Iowa eventually feel more like Texas, and Texas more like northern Mexico, and that life in countries near the equator may require governments "to invest in cooling centers and better early warning systems for extreme heat and weather events" — but that "people will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future."

In addition to admitting that climate doomsday isn't coming and that the global temperature that radicals frequently cite as a metric for universal well-being "doesn't tell us anything about the quality of people's lives," the billionaire stated that "using more energy is a good thing," as "more energy use is a key part of prosperity."

Gates indicated that his newfound optimism about so-called climate change is the result, in part, of recent policy changes, innovation-driven emission cuts, and corresponding readjustments in emissions projections, but his change in tune appears to primarily come down to priorities.

"The doomsday outlook is causing much of the climate community to focus too much on near-term emissions goals, and it's diverting resources from the most effective things we should be doing to improve life in a warming world," Gates wrote, stressing later in the document that "the biggest problems are poverty and disease, just as they always have been."

