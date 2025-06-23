Iran fires missiles at US troops on bases in Qatar and Iraq

Iran began its retaliatory attack against the U.S. in a missile barrage against U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq, according to CNN, Fox News, and other sources.

The reports included firsthand claims of explosions at both bases at about 8 p.m. local time.

'They're going to find overwhelming American force from the American military. That is really the choice before the Iranians.'

The report initially stated that 10 missiles attacked the facility in Qatar and one missile in Iraq. Further reporting from Fox News puts that number at six.

CNN anchor Becky Anderson called the mission "highly symbolic" rather than a substantive strike. A CNN correspondent in Tehran, Iran, said that officials confirmed the attack on television.

In another sign that the attack was intended to be limited and symbolic, Iran reportedly gave Qatar prior notice of the missile barrage, presumably to avoid casualties.

A top Qatari official condemned the attack in a statement on social media and confirmed that no lives had been lost.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter," read the statement.

"We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles," he added.

U.S. officials warned Iran against retaliation on Sunday.

"If they make smart decisions, I think they're going to find us willing to work with them," said Vice President JD Vance. "If they continue to support terrorism, nuclear weapons programs, then they're going to find overwhelming American force from the American military. That is really the choice before the Iranians. And that's a choice only they can make."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatened Iran if the country tried to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a key water channel for trade.

"If they mine the Straits of Hormuz, the Chinese are going to pay a huge price," said Rubio. "And every other country in the world is going to pay a huge price. We will too. It will have some impact on us. It will have a lot more impact on the rest of the world, a lot more impact on the rest of the world. That would be a suicidal move on their part because I think the whole world would come against them if they did that."

There are about 40,000 American troops stationed across the Middle East.

This is a developing story, and additional information may be added.

