Revealed: TSA used loophole to SPY on conservatives

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced the end of an Obama-era program that involved spying on U.S. citizens — and cost those citizens hundreds of millions in tax dollars a year.

“Today I’m announcing that TSA is ending the Quiet Skies program, which involved having a federal agent follow U.S. citizens as they traveled by air. It was created by Obama in 2012 to supposedly track dangerous individuals, but instead it was weaponized against political enemies such as Tulsi Gabbard,” Noem said in a video posted to social media.

“Since its existence, it has failed to stop a single terrorist attack, while it cost U.S. taxpayers roughly about $200 million a year,” she added.

Independent journalist Breanna Morello has been on the frontlines of breaking this story and has uncovered just how American citizens would end up on these lists.

“What they used is a program called Evade, which was another Obama program that was started. And what they did is they used Evade to add people to the TSA terror watch list,” Morello tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“Evade was a private-sector company that was going out there looking at your social media posts,” Morello continues. “The reality of it is everyone I found who’s on these lists are all conservative.”

“So they intentionally went above and beyond to target people. Now, Tulsi Gabbard, the following day after she criticized Kamala Harris, was added to that terror watch list,” she adds.

Morello also explains that hundreds of Americans, including those who attended the January 6 rally, were added to the same watch list.

“For years, they were followed by air marshals, they were stalked by TSA, they went through additional groping that they didn’t have to go through,” she tells Gonzales. “But again, the TSA is not an investigative agency.”

This is why the TSA hired a private-sector company to do the work for them.

“So, chances are if you ever had a little four S’s on the bottom of your boarding pass and then you went through additional screening processes after already going through TSA, you were probably on the list, and you’re probably being followed by air marshals without knowing it,” Morello explains.

“So they’re just intentionally finding a loophole and subverting it,” Gonzales comments.

“And that loophole is a private-sector company, yes,” Morello responds.

