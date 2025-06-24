Rep. Jasmine Crockett ALMOST gets something right

Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas has declared a “mental health crisis” in America because of Donald Trump — but what she doesn’t appear to understand is that while there is a mental health crisis, it has very little to do with the president.

“I would say that the fact that Jasmine Crockett got elected shows she’s correct,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

But Crockett’s own election isn’t the only major indicator of a mental health crisis in this country. A much bigger one is what just occurred at the Oregon State Capitol, where two men dressed as women performed a drag show in front of state representatives.

“They’re all kind of just sitting out there, awkwardly trying to decipher what the appropriate reaction is to this,” Burguiere says. “By the way, the answer is to walk out.”

“Oregon, what are your elected officials doing? I mean, if you want to go to a drag show, that’s fine, but why in the middle of the workday in the House of Representatives?” Glenn agrees.

However, does a recent drop in corporate advertising for Pride signal an end to the mental health crisis plaguing the country?

A recent opinion piece in the New York Times details the significant loss of funds Pride parades are facing after large corporations have stopped supporting them.

“Consider BarkBox, a purveyor of pet toys and treats, whose leaked internal message in early June laid bare the new corporate zeitgeist: ‘We’ve made the decision to pause all paid ads and life cycle marketing pushes for the Pride kit effective immediately. We need to acknowledge that the current climate makes this promotion feel more like a political statement than a universally joyful moment for all dog people,’” reads the article, titled “We've Reached Rainbow Capitalism's End.”

“Now, I don’t know if ‘dog people’ means the people who own dogs or people who identify as dogs. I could honestly go either way on that one,” Stu comments. “These are just capitalist decisions. They’re not decisions saying, ‘Hey, we agree that, you know, mutilating your child is a bad idea.’”

