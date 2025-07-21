Tulsi Gabbard orders 'unprecedented' release of MLK assassination files

As the Trump administration continues to grapple with the botched Epstein file release, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has stepped up to the plate.



On Monday, Gabbard released over 230,000 pages of documents related to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in accordance with President Donald Trump's executive order. This "unprecedented" release includes information about the FBI's investigation, the "discussion of potential leads," internal memos, documents from James Earl Ray’s former cellmate, as well as "never-before-seen" CIA records pertaining to the case.

'The declassification and release of these documents are a historic step towards the truth.'

“The American people have waited nearly sixty years to see the full scope of the federal government’s investigation into Dr. King’s assassination,” Gabbard said in a joint statement. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our mission to deliver complete transparency on this pivotal and tragic event in our nation’s history. I extend my deepest appreciation to the King family for their support.”



“The American people deserve answers decades after the horrific assassination of one of our nation’s great leaders," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in the statement. "The Department of Justice is proud to partner with Director Gabbard and the ODNI at President Trump’s direction for this latest disclosure.”

Although some documents were previously made public, the ODNI will for the first time digitize and publish the records online "with minimal redactions for privacy reasons." In accordance with Trump's executive order, the only documents to have previously been digitized were those related to former President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

"I am grateful to President Trump and DNI Gabbard for delivering on their pledge of transparency in the release of these documents on the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.," Dr. Alveda King said in the statement. "My uncle lived boldly in pursuit of truth and justice, and his enduring legacy of faith continues to inspire Americans to this day. While we continue to mourn his death, the declassification and release of these documents are a historic step towards the truth that the American people deserve."

