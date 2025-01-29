Trump issues executive order restricting transgender surgeries and procedures for minors

President Donald Trump added to the flurry of executive orders Tuesday, issuing restrictions on transgender surgeries and procedures for minors.

"Today, it was my great honor to sign an Executive Order banning the chemical castration and medical mutilation of innocent children in the United States of America," said Trump on social media.

'My Order directs Agencies to use every available means to cut off Federal financial participation in institutions which seek to provide these barbaric medical procedures.'



Over two dozen states have issued bans on transgender surgeries and procedures on minors, and a ruling on a legal challenge to such a ban in Tennessee is expected from the U.S. Supreme Court in July.

"Our Nation will no longer fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support so-called 'gender affirming care,' which has already ruined far too many precious lives," Trump continued. "My Order directs Agencies to use every available means to cut off Federal financial participation in institutions which seek to provide these barbaric medical procedures, that should have never been allowed to take place!"

The order argued that banning such procedures would prevent tragedies caused by people later regretting transgender operations.

"Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding. Moreover, these vulnerable youths' medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization."

On Friday the Trump administration also dropped charges against a Houston doctor who had become a whistleblower against transgender surgeries for minors after the Texas legislature had banned them.

"Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," the newest order said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

